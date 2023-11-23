Watch: Steph Curry rages at Kevin Durant after being called for foul against ex-teammate

Steph Curry tried to plead to former teammate-turned-rival Kevin Durant that he was not the one who fouled him during a play between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

In a video posted by the Warriors' local television partner NBC Sports Bay Area, the 6-foot-11 Kevin Durant attempted a layup against Steph Curry and Moses Moody with 4:02 left in the first half, and Curry was called for a foul.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Visibly upset, Curry told Durant that he did not foul him, but Durant replied that the referees, at least from his point of view, made the right call.

With Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr opting not to use his challenge on the said play, Steph Curry had no choice but to watch Durant make his two free throws.

Kevin Durant explodes anew for Phoenix Suns vs. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant's made free throws off Steph Curry's foul, whose reaction may have probably drawn laughs from NBA fans, were just two of 15 made charities he had in the Suns' 123-115 win over the Warriors.

Durant exploded on the night as he finished with 32 points. He was somehow not that efficient from inside the arc, but he made up for it with a 3-for-4 clip from 24 feet out to finish 7-of-14 from the field. Durant also tallied eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Kevin Durant, who is now in 11th place on the NBA all-time scoring list, could surpass Moses Malone for 10th place this weekend, either against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night if Durant goes for 47 or the New York Knicks on Sunday night if he wants to keep it a bit conservative.

Devin Booker flirted with a triple-double as he added 25 points, 10 assists for the double-double and eight rebounds alongside one steal.

With Draymond Green still serving his suspension, Chris Paul took the starting point guard spot, moving Steph Curry to the shooting guard spot and the Warriors' main wings, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, to the two forward positions.

Paul only had six points before he was thrown out of the game, while Curry only finished 1-for-8 on 3s with 16 points.

Thompson led the Warriors with 23 points, while Dario Saric stepped up off the bench with 17.