“You’re a b*tch”: Chris Paul seen talking smack to Scott Foster who has officiated 17 losses against him

Chris Paul didn't mince his words after reigniting his beef with official Scott Foster during the Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns game on Wednesday. Paul, who holds a 2-17 record in the games officiated by Foster, cursed the NBA referee out after getting ejected.

Paul got ejected after receiving back-to-back techs from Foster. Paul didn't stop going at Foster after his first tech, which warranted the second and his eventual ejection.

"You're a b*tch," cameras captured Paul saying this to Foster.

There's no love lost between the player-referee duo. Chris Paul hasn't had a grudge against any referee that was this significant. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also received a tech during that sequence.

The ejection was warranted as cursing at referees is condemned and a violation. Paul could be in for a hefty fine from the league if the investigation prolongs.

Chris Paul has publicly called out Scott Foster before

Chris Paul's beef with Scott Foster is well-advertised. CP3 even called out the controversial NBA referee publicly multiple times before when he was with the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

"Yeah, Scott Foster at his finest," Paul said after getting a tech in a 2018 regular season game from Foster. "You know what I mean? He just never fails. Some of them, you can [communicate] with.

"You've just gotta figure out who you can and you can't. I got a tech tonight. I'm over there with [referee Courtney Kirkland] saying, 'That's Scott, that's Scott,' and I got a tech. That's history there. He the man. That's who they pay to see."

Two years ago, Chris Paul's Suns had lost Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals with Foster officiating. It was the 11th loss in a row for Paul, with Foster leading the referee crew. He pointed that out after the loss.

"If I was a betting man -- 11 games in a row," Paul said.

That streak stretched to 12 in Game 6 of the 2021 finals and to 13 in 2022 when Paul's Suns lost to the Pelicans in Game 2 of their first-round series. Paul won his first game after 13 losses in a row, officiated by Foster in the 2023 playoffs after his Suns beat the LA Clippers in Game 2.