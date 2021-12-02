"A dream of mine to welcome Azzi Fudd to the SC30 Inc. fam!" - Steph Curry signs the UCONN star for his brand, calls her the "next face of women's basketball"

Steph Curry is usually known for drilling 3-pointers and winning championships when he is playing NBA basketball, due to which off-the-court work goes largely unnoticed. Curry is a gifted entrepreneur who has multiple ventures in his name, out of which SC 30, Inc. brand is one of the most prominent ones.

As per various reports, Steph Curry's SC 30, Inc. brand has signed UCONN starlet Azzi Fudd to a unique multi-dimensional name, image, and likeness contract. Curry's brand will support Fudd's endeavors both on and off the court, as the youngster continues to exercise her dream of making it big in the basketball sphere.

Steph Curry took to Twitter to share the news of the landmark deal, and captioned a photograph of him and Fudd with these words -

"Years in the making…from SC30 Select Camp to our first ever athlete signing, a dream of mine to welcome @azzi_35 to the @sc30inc fam! Hype to be a part of the journey on and off the court. Family, purpose & changing the game for good 100%. The vision is set. Let’s do it Azzi!"

Reports suggest that Steph Curry wants to personally work on Azzi Fudd's development, considering she will need guidance with regards to her career due to her young age. Fudd attended Curry's elite camp in 2018 as one of the two women who participated, and their relationship has grown stronger since then.

"Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women's basketball," Curry said.

Steph Curry believes Azzi Fudd is the next face of women's basketball

Steph Curry's decision to sign Azzi Fudd to a deal with his brand stems from the confidence he has in the UCONN athlete. Right around the time the deal was announced, Curry reserved some exceptional praise and displayed his vote of confidence in Fudd -

"Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women's basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp."

The deal could potentially be a brilliant opportunity for Fudd to grow her brand value, as college athletes can now benefit from endorsements. Fudd's UConn teammate Paige Bueckers received a deal from Gatorade on Monday, and the trend is only going to pick up as time progresses.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry continues to dominate the NBA scene with his high-flying Golden State Warriors side.

