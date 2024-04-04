“Yeah Glo!” hitmaker GloRilla reveals her 5 all-time favorite NBA players, including Dwight Howard, LeBron James & more

After getting a shoutout from LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, rapper GloRilla recently named her five favorite NBA players, including the four-time MVP.

James endorsed GloRilla following the February release of her hit song "Yeah Glo!" He shared a video to his Instagram stories of himself rapping along to the song's lyrics during one of his training sessions.

According to the Memphis rapper, the endorsement caused her "phone to blow up," with everyone telling her "LeBron just posted your song." So, after sharing his post, she decided to attend the Lakers' game that evening to meet the "best player in the league."

On "Club Shay Shay" with NFL legend and avid James fan Shannon Sharpe, GloRilla discussed her interaction with the 20-time All-Star. After mentioning that James is her second favorite player of all time behind Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Sharpe asked for the 24-year-old's full top-five list.

While her list primarily featured some of the most popular NBA stars of the past few decades, she included one surprise name at No. 5.

"Kobe is forever No. 1. LeBron [is] No. 2." GloRilla said. "I was a big Derrick Rose fan when he played for Memphis in college. Oh, Steph Curry, Steph Curry. And, it's so crazy who I'm finna say, but Dwight Howard. I used to love Dwight Howard when he played for the Magic."

Dwight Howard is widely considered one of the NBA's most polarizing stars of the past few decades. Many fans took issue with his on-court demeanor and questioned his drive throughout his 18-year career.

However, at his peak with the Orlando Magic, the eight-time All-Star was a dominant defensive force, winning three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards.

As for GloRilla's other four choices, they've combined for eight MVPs, with Bryant, James and Steph Curry each ranking among the NBA's all-time greatest players.

GloRilla on LeBron James' rap skills

While LeBron James endorsed GloRilla's song, he seemingly didn't know all the lyrics, pausing between verses. Shannon Sharpe brought that up, noting that "he ain't know not one word." However, she defended the Lakers superstar, jokingly referencing his tendency to botch song lyrics.

"He knew the words, he did ... He knew the words for real. He knew 'Yeah Glo!'" GloRilla said. "He probably ain't say certain words, but that was good for him because he don't be knowing songs, for real. He knew more words than usual when he was singing 'Yeah Glo!'"

It's debatable whether James knew all of GloRilla's song lyrics. Nonetheless, she appreciated the four-time NBA champion's support.

