JJ Redick hilariously makes LeBron James admit he looks up his highlights on YouTube

In the third episode of 'Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick,' the duo reminisced and dissected the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals. That series took place between Redick's Orlando Magic and LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers. But their conversation took a hilarious turn when the latter spoke about his highlights.

LeBron first said he had an undisciplined jump shot early in his career. He shared that it was because he habitually made his jumpers more difficult by going for uncontested fadeaways.

The 4-time NBA champion then shared that he notices this when he comes across highlights of himself from early in his career but that this only happens by chance. Redick interrupted him and asked if he sometimes checked out his highlight reels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't just go online and look up LeBron James highlights on YouTube," LeBron said while cracking up.

Redick responded that everyone looks up their own highlights on the video-streaming platform. Amidst the laughter, LeBron tried to say again that he doesn't make a habit of doing that.

Redick then asked him if he's actually never gone on YouTube to check his highlights, after which LeBron finally copped to the truth.

"Yes, I have," LeBron replied as the duo laughed. "Of course I have. I said from time to time they come through. The number one reason you do that is when you hit a little slump or whatever." [34:00]

LeBron James shares that Chris Bosh's shift to the center position was instrumental to the Heat's success

After the conversation about LeBron James watching his highlights on YouTube, JJ Redick shifted their discussion by asking about LeBron's stint with the Miami Heat.

Specifically, Redick asked about Chris Bosh playing the five position. Prior to coming to the Heat and in his first season there, Bosh was known as a power forward, and while he had a perimeter jumper, he wasn't a very reliable three-point shooter. He only made 29.8% of his threes with the Toronto Raptors.

This was a problem for the Heat because Dwyane Wade and LeBron were both non-shooters.

According to LeBron, head coach Erik Spoelstra recognized the importance of spreading the floor on offense. As such, he had Bosh practice his three, specifically from the corner. This made him a threat and allowed the Heat to spread their offense even more.

Doing so allowed the Heat to diversify their offense, which resulted in two straight championships in 2012 and 2013.