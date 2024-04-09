Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 ‘Dedication’ shoes: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details explored

Sabrina Ionescu, one of the most recognizable players in the WNBA, inked a deal with Nike in 2020. Her Sabrina 1 "Panda" sneakers sold like hotcakes since officially hitting the market in 2023.

According to Sneakernews, the Nike Sabrina 1 "Dedication" is set to drop in stores on April 19, 2024, at $130. They can be purchased from select Nike retailers and DICK's in North America.

The Sabrina 1s are by far one of the most popular sneakers, not just around the WNBA but in the NBA as well. The New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Halliburton of the Indiana Pacers are just some of the players rocking Ionescu's sneakers on the court.

This latest colorway of the Sabrina 1 sports a khaki cargo-breathable mesh upper with gold accents. It has a white midsole combined with a translucent outsole. The Sabrina 1 still has Nike react cushioning. A peek at the bottom has a special message on the bottom of the sneakers, which reads:

"For those who love the game as much as I do … for the hardest workers, relentless dream seekers, and for those paving the way. For those who work tirelessly to perfect their craft without ever looking at the clock. This shoe is for you on your pursuit to becoming the best you can be."

The embossed gold "S" logo is decked on the tongue and Sabrina's signature is engraved on the heel counter.

"A surreal moment" for Sabrina Ionescu to see her signature sneakers worn by every player

Sabrina Ionescu's popularity has skyrocketed since the debut of the Nike Sabrina 1s, not just in the US but internationally.

The Sabrina 1s have also become popular among sneakerheads. For Sabrina Ionesca, being a part of the Swoosh brand is a dream come true.

Speaking to the Boardroom last year, she says it's going to be a surreal moment to see her sneakers not just on the court and the street, but in different countries as well.

"It’s just gonna be a surreal moment when I see anyone else wearing it, whether it’s on the court, on the street, or in a different country. The fact that I’ve put so much work into the shoe means so much to me," Ionescu said.

The New York Liberty star joins an elite stable of athletes under the Nike umbrella, like LeBron James, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, just to name a few.

Since then, her sneakers have become a choice for hoopers in the NCAA, WNBA and NBA. Women's basketball is on the rise, thanks to Ionescu's popularity. It was a clear slam dunk for Nike since signing her back in 2020.