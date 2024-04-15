WNBA Draft time today (15th April): Schedule, rounds, top players, location and more

After the exciting women's 2024 NCAA Tournament concluded recently, fans are hyped to see how the star players will fare in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday.

Where will the 2024 WNBA draft take place?

The draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, and will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 WNBA draft?

The draft will air live on ESPN and will also have a livestream available on ESPN+, DirecTV and Fubo.

What is the order for the 2024 WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft will be held in three rounds with 12 picks in each, totaling 36 selections. The Indiana Fever has the first overall pick for the second year in a row after winning the draft lottery.

The order of this year's WNBA draft is as follows:

First-round draft order

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Spars (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second-round draft order

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third-round draft order

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Who are the top players for the 2024 WNBA draft?

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, the 6-foot point guard from Iowa, is highly anticipated to secure the No. 1 pick in the draft. A star on and off the court, Clark scored more points than any other player, male or female, in college basketball history. Considered one of the greatest collegiate players of all time, Clark is the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and a two-time national player of the year.

Cameron Brink

Brink is a 6-foot-4 power forward from Stanford and is a player with defensive prowess and versatile offensive ability. Leading the NCAA with 3.74 blocked shots per game, Cameron Brink could be the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Kamilla Cardoso

Kamilla Cardoso, the 6-foot-7 center from South Carolina, boasts the size and strength that makes her a force to be reckoned with in the paint on both ends of the court.

Angel Reese

LSU's 6-foot-3 forward Angel Reese's athleticism and explosive leaping ability make her a prime candidate for the 2024 draft. She has previously led LSU to a national title as its consensus best player.

