Angel Reese stats: Taking a look at the LSU superstar's career averages with the Tigers ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft

With her illustrious time in the Bayou now over, Angel Reese is finally taking her talents to the WNBA and entering the Draft as one of the potential lottery picks this year. She has already led LSU to a national title as its consensus best player, and it`s only fitting that she takes the next step in her basketball career.

Before everything else goes down at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, here`s a quick look at Reese`s numbers in LSU. The Tigers will be the focus here, though her two seasons at Maryland will also be mentioned for context. So, let`s begin.

Angel Reese stats: the basics

For the most straightforward numbers from Reese, here are her splits for the entire season (incl. regular season and March Madness): 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 47.1% shooting from the field. Aside from that, she also averaged 1.9 steals and around one block per game.

Her scoring dipped significantly from her numbers in 2022-2023 when she led LSU to the championship. Still, she was the best scorer on the Tigers squad and ended up as the 45th-best scorer in the entire nation. But this hides the fact that she`s the second-best rebounder in the country, second only to BYU`s Lauren Gustin.

To cap things off, Angel Reese was the third-best scorer in the SEC and the best rebounder in the conference. Only Tennessee`s Rickea Jackson and Florida`s Aliyah Matharu averaged more points than her, though not by much.

Angel Reese`s scoring consistency through the years

Ever since she started her college basketball career at Maryland, Reese has been at least a double-double threat every night. With the Terrapins, she saw her biggest scoring jump in her second season as she started 31 out of 32 games. Her splits were as follows: 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

At 6-foot-3 with a veritable winning experience, Angel Reese`s numbers are among the best in this year`s WNBA Draft. It`s also a clear reason why she`s a consensus lottery pick alongside other big names like Iowa`s Caitlin Clark, Stanford`s Cameron Brink, and South Carolina`s Kamilla Cardoso. It remains to be seen whether her skillset would translate well into the pros.

