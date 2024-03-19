March Madness means the start of the postseason NCAA tournaments in college basketball.

Just 68 total Division I college basketball teams will be selected to participate in March Madness. Teams with hopes of playing in the postseason that do not qualify for the tournament still may have the chance to accept an invitation to the NIT Tournament.

Here, we break down the differences and similarities between both NCAA tournaments, including the bracket format, selection process and past winners. Here's a detailed comparison of the NIT and March Madness postseason college basketball tournaments.

NIT vs. March Madness

Although March Madness is considered the most popular of the two tournaments, the NIT has existed for longer and is still viewed as a solid accomplishment and an honor for a team to get an invitation.

Both NCAA tournaments take place at the same time, and both have a similar bracket format.

What is the NIT?

NIT bracket format

The NIT bracket consists of 32 total teams and five rounds of play. Like March Madness, there are four sections to the bracket.

However, only the top half of the 32 teams are seeded 1 through 4. The remaining 16 teams are positioned in the bracket as close to their area of natural interest as possible, according to the NCAA.

The home team is determined by whichever team is seeded higher. The higher seed plays at their home campus up until the semifinals, when the action shifts to the neutral site of Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Hinkle Fieldhouse is the home of the Butler Bulldogs in Indianapolis, IN, and host the NIT semifinals and championship.

NIT selection process

Since 2017, teams have been offered automatic bids by winning their regular-season conference title and not being selected for the NCAA Tournament. The members of the NIT selection committee submit a ballot of 32 teams they feel deserve a spot in the tournament.

The programs that have received a vote on every committee member's ballot move to the at-large selection board. The remaining teams that have earned at least one vote are moved to what is referred to as the "nomination board."

The committee continues to vote and rank the remaining teams based on a "cross country scoring system" to determine the final teams to earn their invitation. Teams that are selected for the NIT have the option to decline their invitation to the tournament and are not required to participate.

NIT tournament winners history

YEAR SCHOOL SCORE RUNNER UP MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER 1938 Temple 60-36 Colorado Don Shields, Temple 1939 Long Island 44-32 Loyola Bill Lloyd, St. John's 1940 Colorado 51-40 Duquesne Bob Doll, Colorado 1941 Long Island 56-42 Ohio Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio 1942 West Virginia 47-45 Western Kentucky State Rudy Baric, West Virginia 1943 St. John's 48-27 Toledo Harry Boykoff, St. John's 1944 St. John's 47-39 DePaul Bill Kotsores, St. John's 1945 DePaul 71-54 Bowling Green George Mikan, DePaul 1946 Kentucky 46-45 Rhode Island Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island 1947 Utah 49-45 Kentucky Vern Gardner, Utah 1948 Saint Louis 65-52 NYU Ed Macauley, Saint Louis 1949 San Francisco 48-47 Loyola Chicago Don Lofgran, San Francisco 1950 CCNY 69-61 Bradley Ed Warner, CCNY 1951 BYU 62-43 Dayton Roland Minson, BYU 1952 La Salle 75-64 Dayton Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle 1953 Seton Hall 58-46 St. John's Walter Dukes, Seton Hall 1954 Holy Cross 71-62 Duquesne Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross 1955 Duquesne 70-58 Dayton Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA) 1956 Louisville 93-80 Dayton Charlie Tyra, Louisville 1957 Bradley 84-83 Memphis State Win Wilfong, Memphis State 1958 Xavier 78-74 Dayton Hank Stein, Xavier 1959 St. John's 76-71 Bradley Tony Jackson, St. John's 1960 Bradley 88-72 Providence Lenny Wilkens, Providence 1961 Providence 62-59 Saint Louis Vin Ernst, Providence 1962 Dayton 73-67 St. John's Bill Chmielewski, Dayton 1963 Providence 81-66 Canisius Raymond Flynn, Providence 1964 Bradley 86-54 New Mexico Levern Tart, Bradley 1965 St. John's 55-51 Villanova Ken McIntyre, St. John's 1966 BYU 97-84 NYU Bill Melchionni, Villanova 1967 Southern Illinois 71-56 Marquette Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois 1968 Dayton 61-48 Kansas Don May, Dayton 1969 Temple 89-76 Boston College Terry Driscoll, Boston College 1970 Marquette 65-53 St. John's Dean Meminger, Marquette 1971 North Carolina 84-66 Georgia Tech Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina 1972 Maryland 100-69 Niagara Tom McMillen, Maryland 1973 Virginia Tech 92-91 Notre Dame John Schumate, Notre Dame 1974 Purdue 87-81 Utah Mike Sojourner, Utah 1975 Princeton 80-69 Providence Ron Lee, Oregon 1976 Kentucky 71-67 Charlotte Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte 1977 St. Bonaventure 94-91 Houston Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure 1978 Texas 101-93 NC State Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas 1979 Indiana 53-52 Purdue Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana 1980 Virginia 58-55 Minnesota Ralph Sampson, Virginia 1981 Tulsa 86-84 Syracuse Greg Stewart, Tulsa 1982 Bradley 67-58 Purdue J.J. Anderson, Bradley 1983 Fresno State 69-60 DePaul Ron Anderson, Fresno State 1984 Michigan 83-63 Notre Dame Tim McCormick, Michigan 1985 UCLA 65-62 Indiana Reggie Miller, UCLA 1986 Ohio State 73-63 Wyoming Brad Sellers, Ohio State 1987 Southern Miss 84-80 La Salle Randolph Keys, Southern Miss 1988 Connecticut 72-67 Ohio State Phil Gamble, Connecticut 1989 St. John's 73-65 Saint Louis Jayson Williams, St. John's 1990 Vanderbilt 74-72 Saint Louis Scott Draud, Vanderbilt 1991 Stanford 78-72 Oklahoma Adam Keefe, Stanford 1992 Virginia 81-76 (OT) Notre Dame Bryant Stith, Virginia 1993 Minnesota 62-61 Georgetown Voshon Lenard, Minnesota 1994 Villanova 80-73 Vanderbilt Doremus Bennerman, Siena 1995 Virginia Tech 65-64 Marquette Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech 1996 Nebraska 60-56 Saint Joseph's Erick Strickland, Nebraska 1997 Michigan* 82-73 Florida State Robert Traylor, Michigan 1998 Minnesota* 79-72 Penn State Kevin Clark, Minnesota 1999 California 61-60 Clemson Sean Lampley, California 2000 Wake Forest 71-61 Notre Dame Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest 2001 Tulsa 79-66 Alabama Marcus Hill, Tulsa 2002 Memphis 72-62 South Carolina Dejuan Wagner, Memphis 2003 St. John's* 70-67 Georgetown Marcus Hatten, St. John's 2004 Michigan 62-55 Rutgers Daniel Horton, Michigan 2005 South Carolina 60-57 Saint Joseph's Carlos Powell, South Carolina 2006 South Carolina 76-64 Michigan Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina 2007 West Virginia 78-73 Clemson Frank Young, West Virginia 2008 Ohio State 92-85 Massachusetts Kosta Koufos, Ohio State 2009 Penn State 69-63 Baylor Jamelle Cornley, Penn State 2010 Dayton 79-68 North Carolina Chris Johnson, Dayton 2011 Wichita State 66-57 Alabama Graham Hatch, Wichita State 2012 Stanford 75-51 Minnesota Aaron Bright, Stanford 2013 Baylor 74-54 Iowa Pierre Jackson, Baylor 2014 Minnesota 65-63 SMU Austin Hollins, Minnesota 2015 Stanford 66-64 (OT) Miami Chasson Randle, Stanford 2016 George Washington 76-60 Valparaiso Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington 2017 TCU 88-56 Georgia Tech Kenrich Williams, TCU 2018 Penn State 82-66 Utah Lamar Stevens, Penn State 2019 Texas 81-66 Lipscomb Kerwin Roach, Texas 2020 Canceled 2021 Memphis 77-64 Mississippi State Landers Nolley II, Memphis 2022 Xavier 73-72 Texas A&M Colby Jones, Xavier 2023 North Texas 68-61 UAB Tylor Perry, North Texas

via www.ncaa.com

What is March Madness?

March Madness bracket format

This tournament is a single-elimination bracket consisting of 68 total teams from Division I conferences. The start of the NCAA Tournament begins with the "first four," in which eight teams compete for the final four vacant spots in the first round of the tournament.

The first round starts with 64 total teams and goes seven rounds over 67 total games to determine a winner. All games are played at neutral sites and traditionally move to a larger venue for the Final Four and National Championship games.

March Madness selection process

The first of two ways a team can earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament is by winning the postseason conference tournament to earn an automatic bid. It means that the conference tournament champion will be automatically included in the tournament regardless of their regular season record.

The other way to earn a selection is through an at-large bid. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee meets once all regular and postseason games have concluded to select 36 total teams that did not earn an automatic qualification.

There's no set formula to determine how the selection committee picks the remaining teams; certain stats, records and rankings are all taken into account.

March Madness winners history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2023 UConn (31-8) Dan Hurley 76-59 San Diego State Houston, Texas 2022 Kansas (34-6) Bill Self 72-69 North Carolina New Orleans, La. 2021 Baylor (28-2) Scott Drew 86-70 Gonzaga Indianapolis, Ind. 2019 Virginia (35-3) Tony Bennett 85-77 (OT) Texas Tech Minneapolis, Minn. 2018 Villanova (36-4) Jay Wright 79-62 Michigan San Antonio, Texas 2017 North Carolina (33-7) Roy Williams 71-65 Gonzaga Phoenix, Ariz. 2016 Villanova (35-5) Jay Wright 77-74 North Carolina Houston, Texas 2015 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 68-63 Wisconsin Indianapolis, Ind. 2014 Connecticut (32-8) Kevin Ollie 60-54 Kentucky Arlington, Texas 2013 Louisville (35-5)* Rick Pitino 82-76 Michigan Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Kentucky (38-2) John Calipari 67-59 Kansas New Orleans, La. 2011 Connecticut (32-9) Jim Calhoun 53-41 Butler Houston, Texas 2010 Duke (35-5) Mike Krzyzewski 61-59 Butler Indianapolis, Ind. 2009 North Carolina (34-4) Roy Williams 89-72 Michigan State Detroit, Mich. 2008 Kansas (37-3) Bill Self 75-68 (OT) Memphis San Antonio, Texas 2007 Florida (35-5) Billy Donovan 84-75 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 2006 Florida (33-6) Billy Donovan 73-57 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind. 2005 North Carolina (33-4) Roy Williams 75-70 Illinois St. Louis, Mo. 2004 Connecticut (33-6) Jim Calhoun 82-73 Georgia Tech San Antonio, Texas 2003 Syracuse (30-5) Jim Boeheim 81-78 Kansas New Orleans, La. 2002 Maryland (32-4) Gary Williams 64-52 Indiana Atlanta, Ga. 2001 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 82-72 Arizona Minneapolis, Minn. 2000 Michigan State (32-7) Tom Izzo 89-76 Florida Indianapolis, Ind. 1999 Connecticut (34-2) Jim Calhoun 77-74 Duke St. Petersburg, Fla. 1998 Kentucky (35-4) Tubby Smith 78-69 Utah San Antonio, Texas 1997 Arizona (25-9) Lute Olson 84-79 (OT) Kentucky Indianapolis, Ind. 1996 Kentucky (34-2) Rick Pitino 76-67 Syracuse East Rutherford, N.J. 1995 UCLA (31-2) Jim Harrick 89-78 Arkansas Seattle, Wash. 1994 Arkansas (31-3) Nolan Richardson 76-72 Duke Charlotte, N.C. 1993 North Carolina (34-4) Dean Smith 77-71 Michigan New Orleans, La. 1992 Duke (34-2) Mike Krzyzewski 71-51 Michigan Minneapolis, Minn. 1991 Duke (32-7) Mike Krzyzewski 72-65 Kansas Indianapolis, Ind. 1990 UNLV (35-5) Jerry Tarkanian 103-73 Duke Denver, Colo. 1989 Michigan (30-7) Steve Fisher 80-79 (OT) Seton Hall Seattle, Wash. 1988 Kansas (27-11) Larry Brown 83-79 Oklahoma Kansas City, Mo. 1987 Indiana (30-4) Bob Knight 74-73 Syracuse New Orleans, La. 1986 Louisville (32-7) Denny Crum 72-69 Duke Dallas, Texas 1985 Villanova (25-10) Rollie Massimino 66-64 Georgetown Lexington, Ky, 1984 Georgetown (34-3) John Thompson 84-75 Houston Seattle, Wash. 1983 North Carolina State (26-10) Jim Valvano 54-52 Houston Albuquerque, N.M. 1982 North Carolina (32-2) Dean Smith 63-62 Georgetown New Orleans, La. 1981 Indiana (26-9) Bob Knight 63-50 North Carolina Philadelphia, Pa. 1980 Louisville (33-3) Denny Crum 59-54 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind. 1979 Michigan State (26-6) Jud Heathcote 75-64 Indiana State Salt Lake City, Utah 1978 Kentucky (30-2) Joe Hall 94-88 Duke St. Louis, Mo. 1977 Marquette (25-7) Al McGuire 67-59 North Carolina Atlanta, Ga. 1976 Indiana (32-0) Bob Knight 86-68 Michigan Philadelphia, Pa. 1975 UCLA (28-3) John Wooden 92-85 Kentucky San Diego, Calif. 1974 North Carolina State (30-1) Norm Sloan 76-64 Marquette Greensboro, N.C. 1973 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 87-66 Memphis State St. Louis, Mo. 1972 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 81-76 Florida State Los Angeles, Calif. 1971 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 68-62 Villanova Houston, Texas 1970 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 80-69 Jacksonville College Park, Md. 1969 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 92-72 Purdue Louisville, Ky. 1968 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 78-55 North Carolina Los Angeles, Calif. 1967 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 79-64 Dayton Louisville, Ky. 1966 UTEP (28-1) Don Haskins 72-65 Kentucky College Park, Md. 1965 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 91-80 Michigan Portland, Ore. 1964 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 98-83 Duke Kansas City, Mo. 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2) George Ireland 60-58 (OT) Cincinnati Louisville, Ky. 1962 Cincinnati (29-2) Ed Jucker 71-59 Ohio State Louisville, Ky. 1961 Cincinnati (27-3) Ed Jucker 70-65 (OT) Ohio State Kansas City, Mo. 1960 Ohio State (25-3) Fred Taylor 75-55 California Daly City, Calif. 1959 California (25-4) Pete Newell 71-70 West Virginia Louisville, Ky. 1958 Kentucky (23-6) Adolph Rupp 84-72 Seattle Louisville, Ky. 1957 North Carolina (32-0) Frank McGuire 54-53 (3OT) Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1956 San Francisco (29-0) Phil Woolpert 83-71 Iowa Evanston, Ill. 1955 San Francisco (28-1) Phil Woolpert 77-63 LaSalle Kansas City, Mo. 1954 La Salle (26-4) Ken Loeffler 92-76 Bradley Kansas City, Mo. 1953 Indiana (23-3) Branch McCracken 69-68 Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1952 Kansas (28-3) Phog Allen 80-63 St. John's Seattle, Wash. 1951 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 68-58 Kansas State Minneapolis, Minn. 1950 CCNY (24-5) Nat Holman 71-68 Bradley New York, N.Y. 1949 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 46-36 Oklahoma A&M Seattle, Wash. 1948 Kentucky (36-3) Adolph Rupp 58-42 Baylor New York, N.Y. 1947 Holy Cross (27-3) Doggie Julian 58-47 Oklahoma New York, N.Y. 1946 Oklahoma State (31-2) Henry Iba 43-40 North Carolina New York, N.Y. 1945 Oklahoma State (27-4) Henry Iba 49-45 NYU New York, N.Y. 1944 Utah (21-4) Vadal Peterson 42-40 (OT) Dartmouth New York, N.Y. 1943 Wyoming (31-2) Everett Shelton 46-34 Georgetown New York, N.Y. 1942 Stanford (28-4) Everett Dean 53-38 Dartmouth Kansas City, Mo. 1941 Wisconsin (20-3) Bud Foster 39-34 Washington State Kansas City, Mo. 1940 Indiana (20-3) Branch McCracken 60-42 Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1939 Oregon (29-5) Howard Hobson 46-33 Ohio State Evanston, Ill.

via www.ncaa.com

