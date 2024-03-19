NIT vs March Madness: Detailed comparison of postseason college basketball NCAA tournament

By Luke Schlumpberger
Modified Mar 19, 2024 23:42 IST
Miami v Wichita State
Miami v Wichita State | March Madness

March Madness means the start of the postseason NCAA tournaments in college basketball.

Just 68 total Division I college basketball teams will be selected to participate in March Madness. Teams with hopes of playing in the postseason that do not qualify for the tournament still may have the chance to accept an invitation to the NIT Tournament.

Here, we break down the differences and similarities between both NCAA tournaments, including the bracket format, selection process and past winners. Here's a detailed comparison of the NIT and March Madness postseason college basketball tournaments.

Also Read: 8 vs. 9 seed history in March Madness: Exploring dominance and trends

NIT vs. March Madness

Although March Madness is considered the most popular of the two tournaments, the NIT has existed for longer and is still viewed as a solid accomplishment and an honor for a team to get an invitation.

Both NCAA tournaments take place at the same time, and both have a similar bracket format.

What is the NIT?

NIT bracket format

The NIT bracket consists of 32 total teams and five rounds of play. Like March Madness, there are four sections to the bracket.

However, only the top half of the 32 teams are seeded 1 through 4. The remaining 16 teams are positioned in the bracket as close to their area of natural interest as possible, according to the NCAA.

The home team is determined by whichever team is seeded higher. The higher seed plays at their home campus up until the semifinals, when the action shifts to the neutral site of Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Hinkle Fieldhouse is the home of the Butler Bulldogs in Indianapolis, IN, and host the NIT semifinals and championship.

NIT selection process

Since 2017, teams have been offered automatic bids by winning their regular-season conference title and not being selected for the NCAA Tournament. The members of the NIT selection committee submit a ballot of 32 teams they feel deserve a spot in the tournament.

The programs that have received a vote on every committee member's ballot move to the at-large selection board. The remaining teams that have earned at least one vote are moved to what is referred to as the "nomination board."

The committee continues to vote and rank the remaining teams based on a "cross country scoring system" to determine the final teams to earn their invitation. Teams that are selected for the NIT have the option to decline their invitation to the tournament and are not required to participate.

NIT tournament winners history

YEARSCHOOLSCORERUNNER UPMOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
1938Temple60-36ColoradoDon Shields, Temple
1939Long Island44-32LoyolaBill Lloyd, St. John's
1940Colorado51-40DuquesneBob Doll, Colorado
1941Long Island56-42OhioFrankie Baumholtz, Ohio
1942West Virginia47-45Western Kentucky StateRudy Baric, West Virginia
1943St. John's48-27ToledoHarry Boykoff, St. John's
1944St. John's47-39DePaulBill Kotsores, St. John's
1945DePaul71-54Bowling GreenGeorge Mikan, DePaul
1946Kentucky46-45Rhode IslandErnie Calverley, Rhode Island
1947Utah49-45KentuckyVern Gardner, Utah
1948Saint Louis65-52NYUEd Macauley, Saint Louis
1949San Francisco48-47Loyola ChicagoDon Lofgran, San Francisco
1950CCNY69-61BradleyEd Warner, CCNY
1951BYU62-43DaytonRoland Minson, BYU
1952La Salle75-64DaytonTom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
1953Seton Hall58-46St. John'sWalter Dukes, Seton Hall
1954Holy Cross71-62DuquesneTogo Palazzi, Holy Cross
1955Duquesne70-58DaytonMaurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
1956Louisville93-80DaytonCharlie Tyra, Louisville
1957Bradley84-83Memphis StateWin Wilfong, Memphis State
1958Xavier78-74DaytonHank Stein, Xavier
1959St. John's76-71BradleyTony Jackson, St. John's
1960Bradley88-72ProvidenceLenny Wilkens, Providence
1961Providence62-59Saint LouisVin Ernst, Providence
1962Dayton73-67St. John'sBill Chmielewski, Dayton
1963Providence81-66CanisiusRaymond Flynn, Providence
1964Bradley86-54New MexicoLevern Tart, Bradley
1965St. John's55-51VillanovaKen McIntyre, St. John's
1966BYU97-84NYUBill Melchionni, Villanova
1967Southern Illinois71-56MarquetteWalt Frazier, Southern Illinois
1968Dayton61-48KansasDon May, Dayton
1969Temple89-76Boston CollegeTerry Driscoll, Boston College
1970Marquette65-53St. John'sDean Meminger, Marquette
1971North Carolina84-66Georgia TechBill Chamberlain, North Carolina
1972Maryland100-69NiagaraTom McMillen, Maryland
1973Virginia Tech92-91Notre DameJohn Schumate, Notre Dame
1974Purdue87-81UtahMike Sojourner, Utah
1975Princeton80-69ProvidenceRon Lee, Oregon
1976Kentucky71-67CharlotteCedric Maxwell, Charlotte
1977St. Bonaventure94-91HoustonGreg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
1978Texas101-93NC StateJim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
1979Indiana53-52PurdueButch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
1980Virginia58-55MinnesotaRalph Sampson, Virginia
1981Tulsa86-84SyracuseGreg Stewart, Tulsa
1982Bradley67-58PurdueJ.J. Anderson, Bradley
1983Fresno State69-60DePaulRon Anderson, Fresno State
1984Michigan83-63Notre DameTim McCormick, Michigan
1985UCLA65-62IndianaReggie Miller, UCLA
1986Ohio State73-63WyomingBrad Sellers, Ohio State
1987Southern Miss84-80La SalleRandolph Keys, Southern Miss
1988Connecticut72-67Ohio StatePhil Gamble, Connecticut
1989St. John's73-65Saint LouisJayson Williams, St. John's
1990Vanderbilt74-72Saint LouisScott Draud, Vanderbilt
1991Stanford78-72OklahomaAdam Keefe, Stanford
1992Virginia81-76 (OT)Notre DameBryant Stith, Virginia
1993Minnesota62-61GeorgetownVoshon Lenard, Minnesota
1994Villanova80-73VanderbiltDoremus Bennerman, Siena
1995Virginia Tech65-64MarquetteShawn Smith, Virginia Tech
1996Nebraska60-56Saint Joseph'sErick Strickland, Nebraska
1997Michigan*82-73Florida StateRobert Traylor, Michigan
1998Minnesota*79-72Penn StateKevin Clark, Minnesota
1999California61-60ClemsonSean Lampley, California
2000Wake Forest71-61Notre DameRobert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
2001Tulsa79-66AlabamaMarcus Hill, Tulsa
2002Memphis72-62South CarolinaDejuan Wagner, Memphis
2003St. John's*70-67GeorgetownMarcus Hatten, St. John's
2004Michigan62-55RutgersDaniel Horton, Michigan
2005South Carolina60-57Saint Joseph'sCarlos Powell, South Carolina
2006South Carolina76-64MichiganRenaldo Balkman, South Carolina
2007West Virginia78-73ClemsonFrank Young, West Virginia
2008Ohio State92-85MassachusettsKosta Koufos, Ohio State
2009Penn State69-63BaylorJamelle Cornley, Penn State
2010Dayton79-68North CarolinaChris Johnson, Dayton
2011Wichita State66-57AlabamaGraham Hatch, Wichita State
2012Stanford75-51MinnesotaAaron Bright, Stanford
2013Baylor74-54IowaPierre Jackson, Baylor
2014Minnesota65-63SMUAustin Hollins, Minnesota
2015Stanford66-64 (OT)MiamiChasson Randle, Stanford
2016George Washington76-60ValparaisoTyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
2017TCU88-56Georgia TechKenrich Williams, TCU
2018Penn State82-66UtahLamar Stevens, Penn State
2019Texas81-66LipscombKerwin Roach, Texas
2020Canceled
2021Memphis77-64Mississippi StateLanders Nolley II, Memphis
2022Xavier73-72Texas A&MColby Jones, Xavier
2023 North Texas68-61UABTylor Perry, North Texas

via www.ncaa.com

What is March Madness?

March Madness bracket format

This tournament is a single-elimination bracket consisting of 68 total teams from Division I conferences. The start of the NCAA Tournament begins with the "first four," in which eight teams compete for the final four vacant spots in the first round of the tournament.

The first round starts with 64 total teams and goes seven rounds over 67 total games to determine a winner. All games are played at neutral sites and traditionally move to a larger venue for the Final Four and National Championship games.

March Madness selection process

The first of two ways a team can earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament is by winning the postseason conference tournament to earn an automatic bid. It means that the conference tournament champion will be automatically included in the tournament regardless of their regular season record.

The other way to earn a selection is through an at-large bid. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee meets once all regular and postseason games have concluded to select 36 total teams that did not earn an automatic qualification.

There's no set formula to determine how the selection committee picks the remaining teams; certain stats, records and rankings are all taken into account.

March Madness winners history

YEARCHAMPION (RECORD)COACHSCORERUNNER-UPSITE
2023UConn (31-8)Dan Hurley76-59San Diego StateHouston, Texas
2022Kansas (34-6)Bill Self72-69North CarolinaNew Orleans, La.
2021Baylor (28-2)Scott Drew86-70GonzagaIndianapolis, Ind.
2019Virginia (35-3)Tony Bennett85-77 (OT)Texas TechMinneapolis, Minn.
2018Villanova (36-4)Jay Wright79-62MichiganSan Antonio, Texas
2017North Carolina (33-7)Roy Williams71-65GonzagaPhoenix, Ariz.
2016Villanova (35-5)Jay Wright77-74North CarolinaHouston, Texas
2015Duke (35-4)Mike Krzyzewski68-63WisconsinIndianapolis, Ind.
2014Connecticut (32-8)Kevin Ollie60-54KentuckyArlington, Texas
2013Louisville (35-5)*Rick Pitino82-76MichiganAtlanta, Ga.
2012Kentucky (38-2)John Calipari67-59KansasNew Orleans, La.
2011Connecticut (32-9)Jim Calhoun53-41ButlerHouston, Texas
2010Duke (35-5)Mike Krzyzewski61-59ButlerIndianapolis, Ind.
2009North Carolina (34-4)Roy Williams89-72Michigan StateDetroit, Mich.
2008Kansas (37-3)Bill Self75-68 (OT)MemphisSan Antonio, Texas
2007Florida (35-5)Billy Donovan84-75Ohio StateAtlanta, Ga.
2006Florida (33-6)Billy Donovan73-57UCLAIndianapolis, Ind.
2005North Carolina (33-4)Roy Williams75-70IllinoisSt. Louis, Mo.
2004Connecticut (33-6)Jim Calhoun82-73Georgia TechSan Antonio, Texas
2003Syracuse (30-5)Jim Boeheim81-78KansasNew Orleans, La.
2002Maryland (32-4)Gary Williams64-52IndianaAtlanta, Ga.
2001Duke (35-4)Mike Krzyzewski82-72ArizonaMinneapolis, Minn.
2000Michigan State (32-7)Tom Izzo89-76FloridaIndianapolis, Ind.
1999Connecticut (34-2)Jim Calhoun77-74DukeSt. Petersburg, Fla.
1998Kentucky (35-4)Tubby Smith78-69UtahSan Antonio, Texas
1997Arizona (25-9)Lute Olson84-79 (OT)KentuckyIndianapolis, Ind.
1996Kentucky (34-2)Rick Pitino76-67SyracuseEast Rutherford, N.J.
1995UCLA (31-2)Jim Harrick89-78ArkansasSeattle, Wash.
1994Arkansas (31-3)Nolan Richardson76-72DukeCharlotte, N.C.
1993North Carolina (34-4)Dean Smith77-71MichiganNew Orleans, La.
1992Duke (34-2)Mike Krzyzewski71-51MichiganMinneapolis, Minn.
1991Duke (32-7)Mike Krzyzewski72-65KansasIndianapolis, Ind.
1990UNLV (35-5)Jerry Tarkanian103-73DukeDenver, Colo.
1989Michigan (30-7)Steve Fisher80-79 (OT)Seton HallSeattle, Wash.
1988Kansas (27-11)Larry Brown83-79OklahomaKansas City, Mo.
1987Indiana (30-4)Bob Knight74-73SyracuseNew Orleans, La.
1986Louisville (32-7)Denny Crum72-69DukeDallas, Texas
1985Villanova (25-10)Rollie Massimino66-64GeorgetownLexington, Ky,
1984Georgetown (34-3)John Thompson84-75HoustonSeattle, Wash.
1983North Carolina State (26-10)Jim Valvano54-52HoustonAlbuquerque, N.M.
1982North Carolina (32-2)Dean Smith63-62GeorgetownNew Orleans, La.
1981Indiana (26-9)Bob Knight63-50North CarolinaPhiladelphia, Pa.
1980Louisville (33-3)Denny Crum59-54UCLAIndianapolis, Ind.
1979Michigan State (26-6)Jud Heathcote75-64Indiana StateSalt Lake City, Utah
1978Kentucky (30-2)Joe Hall94-88DukeSt. Louis, Mo.
1977Marquette (25-7)Al McGuire67-59North CarolinaAtlanta, Ga.
1976Indiana (32-0)Bob Knight86-68MichiganPhiladelphia, Pa.
1975UCLA (28-3)John Wooden92-85KentuckySan Diego, Calif.
1974North Carolina State (30-1)Norm Sloan76-64MarquetteGreensboro, N.C.
1973UCLA (30-0)John Wooden87-66Memphis StateSt. Louis, Mo.
1972UCLA (30-0)John Wooden81-76Florida StateLos Angeles, Calif.
1971UCLA (29-1)John Wooden68-62VillanovaHouston, Texas
1970UCLA (28-2)John Wooden80-69JacksonvilleCollege Park, Md.
1969UCLA (29-1)John Wooden92-72PurdueLouisville, Ky.
1968UCLA (29-1)John Wooden78-55North CarolinaLos Angeles, Calif.
1967UCLA (30-0)John Wooden79-64DaytonLouisville, Ky.
1966UTEP (28-1)Don Haskins72-65KentuckyCollege Park, Md.
1965UCLA (28-2)John Wooden91-80MichiganPortland, Ore.
1964UCLA (30-0)John Wooden98-83DukeKansas City, Mo.
1963Loyola (Ill.) (29-2)George Ireland60-58 (OT)CincinnatiLouisville, Ky.
1962Cincinnati (29-2)Ed Jucker71-59Ohio StateLouisville, Ky.
1961Cincinnati (27-3)Ed Jucker70-65 (OT)Ohio StateKansas City, Mo.
1960Ohio State (25-3)Fred Taylor75-55CaliforniaDaly City, Calif.
1959California (25-4)Pete Newell71-70West VirginiaLouisville, Ky.
1958Kentucky (23-6)Adolph Rupp84-72SeattleLouisville, Ky.
1957North Carolina (32-0)Frank McGuire54-53 (3OT)KansasKansas City, Mo.
1956San Francisco (29-0)Phil Woolpert83-71IowaEvanston, Ill.
1955San Francisco (28-1)Phil Woolpert77-63LaSalleKansas City, Mo.
1954La Salle (26-4)Ken Loeffler92-76BradleyKansas City, Mo.
1953Indiana (23-3)Branch McCracken69-68KansasKansas City, Mo.
1952Kansas (28-3)Phog Allen80-63St. John'sSeattle, Wash.
1951Kentucky (32-2)Adolph Rupp68-58Kansas StateMinneapolis, Minn.
1950CCNY (24-5)Nat Holman71-68BradleyNew York, N.Y.
1949Kentucky (32-2)Adolph Rupp46-36Oklahoma A&MSeattle, Wash.
1948Kentucky (36-3)Adolph Rupp58-42BaylorNew York, N.Y.
1947Holy Cross (27-3)Doggie Julian58-47OklahomaNew York, N.Y.
1946Oklahoma State (31-2)Henry Iba43-40North CarolinaNew York, N.Y.
1945Oklahoma State (27-4)Henry Iba49-45NYUNew York, N.Y.
1944Utah (21-4)Vadal Peterson42-40 (OT)DartmouthNew York, N.Y.
1943Wyoming (31-2)Everett Shelton46-34GeorgetownNew York, N.Y.
1942Stanford (28-4)Everett Dean53-38DartmouthKansas City, Mo.
1941Wisconsin (20-3)Bud Foster39-34Washington StateKansas City, Mo.
1940Indiana (20-3)Branch McCracken60-42KansasKansas City, Mo.
1939Oregon (29-5)Howard Hobson46-33Ohio StateEvanston, Ill.

via www.ncaa.com

Also Read: First Four March Madness 2024 tickets: Price, where to buy, dates, schedule and more

Poll : Will you be watching both March Madness and the NIT Tournament?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?