Why did Caitlin Clark go to Iowa? Exploring the star guard’s reasons for choosing the Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is on the verge of breaking the all-time college basketball scoring record. She could have done it at any program, having been heavily recruited from Dowling Catholic High School.

So, why did she opt to join the Hawkeyes instead of the numerous other elite programs that had looked to recruit her?

Why did Caitlin Clark choose Iowa?

The wildly talented Caitlin Clark revealed the reasons why she chose to join the Iowa Hawkeyes. She said in an interview with the Des Moines Register during her freshman year.

“If anybody watched me in high school, they know that I live for a packed gym,” Clark said.

“And, honestly, that’s one of the reasons I came to Iowa, because the support of the women’s basketball team is so good. I just thrive off of crazy crowds.”

Clark was highly recruited from high school and could have gone anywhere she wished to go, but hse chose to go to Iowa. It's a program that has never won the national championship. Clark said:

"I didn’t want to do something that everyone else was doing. That’s kind of part of my story, that’s one of the reasons I came to Iowa. It just kind of aligns with who I am."

The record-beaking Clark further explained the reasons behind staying close to her home by joining the Hawkeyes.

“Out of high school, I could have gone really wherever I wanted to. I love the University of Iowa, I love the people, I love my team,” Clark said.

“Just being so close to home, I can see my family all the time. Honestly, there isn’t any place better for me, and I truly believe that. My first year was great, but I think our second year is going to be so much better.”

Expand Tweet

Will Caitlin Clark go to the WNBA?

The popular Caitlin Clark is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. But she has an extra year of eligibility remaining due to the extra COVID-19 year awarded to student-athletes.

At the start of the season, during the media days, Clark's comments gave Iowa Hawkeyes fans hope that she might return for a fifth year.

“I’m going to go based off of my gut,” Clark said. “At the end of the day, that’s the biggest thing that I think I should trust. … I’m going to know when I need to know if I want to stay or if I want to go.”

“It’s really not something I think about every single day,” Clark added. “It’s not something I let weigh on me. I’m focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know that decision, all of you will know. I think the biggest thing will be I’m just going to trust my gut and go with that.”

Whether or not she decides to return, Iowa fans will be glad that they experienced Caitlin Clark play for their team.