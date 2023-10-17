Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark has already started grabbing headlines again, and the basketball season is still weeks away.

Clark starred in an event dubbed the "Crossover at Kinnick," because the game was played at Kinnick Stadium, which is used by the football team as opposed to the Hawkeyes' usual Carver-Hawkeye Stadium.

The exhibition game was against DePaul, and Clark did not disappoint her fans. She registered a triple-double of 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the 94-72 win on Sunday.

Twitter users could not miss the chance to poke fun at the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, suggesting that Clark and company had registered more points at Kinnick Stadium than the football team has in years.

The last time the football team scored 34 or more points at home was against Indiana in 2021.

Caitlin Clark breaks records

The "Crossover at Kinnick" game drew a record crowd of 55,646 with the majority of the crowd there for Iowa's superstar, Caitlin Clark.

"We start this season with every single game sold out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "We start this season with about 50,000 people joining us in Kinnick for the Crossover. ... We start this season without 40 percent of our starting lineup, but we also start this season with the nation's best player in Caitlin Clark."

Could Caitlin Clark remain in college basketball for an extra year?

Caitlin Clark has an extra year of eligibility remaining after this season due to the NCAA waiver giving student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-interrupted 2020 season.

During Iowa's media days, Clark, who has an NIL evaluation of $753,000 by On3, spoke about the decision she will have to make for next year's WNBA draft.

"I'm going to know when I need to know," said Clark. "I think it's very similar to my college decision. It's like I'm in the recruiting process again.

"It's really not something I think about every day or let weigh on me. I'm focused on helping this team be the best they can be. The biggest thing is I'm just going to trust my gut. I'm not going to do a lot of research on what's better. I'm going to trust my gut and go with that."

Clark is strapped in for another shot at the national championship title which she came so close to winning if not for the sensational Angel Reese and LSU in April.

"Time goes so fast, and being able to soak in every single second, I think that's how I'm viewing this," Clark said. "A lot of these moments are going to be some of the best moments of my life. In recruiting, I knew there were a lot of good options, but in my heart, I wanted to be here. I think it's going to be the same when I make the decision to stay here or leave."

Whether she opts to remain in college basketball for an extra year or declare for the WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark has already shattered several glass ceilings for women's basketball.