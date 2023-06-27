Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark: NIL Deals, H2H comparison, stats, and more explored

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are the biggest women's college basketball stars bar none.

It seemed like every game during March Madness was leading up to the meeting of women's basketball's foremost icons and also the most talented. When they finally met, the spectacle was as advertised, it did not disappoint.

Everyone remembers the two defining moments of the game: Reese using the same John Cena wave gesture that Clark had used during the Elite Eight against Louisville.

To push the trash talk even further, she used Steph Curry's 'put a ring on it' gesture from last year's finals against the Boston Celtics. That in a nutshell defined the two players; excellence on the court and entertainment value as an added bonus.

ESPN @espn ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 https://t.co/Zj3mqIzkk9

Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark, statistics

While it was Reese who won the Most Outstanding Player after her LSU Tigers team beat Clark's Iowa Hawekeyes 102-85, Clark had the last laugh. She won the National Player of the Year.

During the regular season, Reese averaged 23.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game versus Clark's 27.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Reese averaged 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds during March Madness while Clark averaged 27.8 points and 7.1 rebounds including a mammoth 40.0 points and 8.0 assists against South Carolina in their Final Four game.

In the final, Reese scored 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds against Clark's 30.0 points and 8.0 assists.

This year's Final Four was the most watched in the history of the tournament with viewership going up 72% compared to last year. The final was also the most watched women's basketball game of all time with 9.9 million viewers.

NIL deals

Before March Madness, Reese had a NIL valuation of $485,000 while Clark had a valuation of $547,000. These grew to $1.3 million and $739,000 respectively after the championship game won by the LSU Tigers.

In terms of social media following, it was Reese who gained the most followers as well. She gained 1.3 million followers across all of her social media platforms versus 425,000 for Caitlin Clark.

Clark holds endorsement deals from famous companies like: Bose, Nike, Goldman Sachs and Hy-Vee. Her networth is estimated to be $3 million.

Reese also holds quite the portfolio of endorsement deals including; Coach, McDonald's, Sparkling Ice, JanSport and Bose among others. Her networth is estimated to be $1 million.

The Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark debate will likely never end but it's box office as long as it lasts.

