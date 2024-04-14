Kamilla Cardoso WNBA Draft 2024 projection: Projected pick and team

The 2024 WNBA Draft is on the spotlight due to the amount of talent coming in the league including Kamilla Cardoso. The South Carolina Gamecocks center was her team's cornerstone in their 2024 WNCAA Women's Basetkball Tournament championship beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Buckeyes. WNBA teams are excited on getting six foot seven inches tall center to control the paint for their team.

Here we explore where the two-time WNCAA champion is slated to go in the upcoming 2024 WCAA Draft.

Kamilla Cardoso: 2024 WNBA Draft Projection

In most draft boards, Kamilla Cardoso is forecasted to go third or fourth overall. Interestngly, the Los Angeles Sparks are to pick second and fourth in this upcoming 2024 WNBA draft and that gives her 50% chance to go to this team while the Chicago Sky are in the middle of both picks are third overall.

Caitlin Clark is the consensus first overall pick by the Indiana Fever and the league is already preparing to put more of the Fever games on television. There is a very remote, slim-to-nothing chance that the Fever will not get the Iowa standout which means Cardoso could go up as high as second overall depending how the Sparks strategize their picks.

Cameron Brink is set to go at second overall as per almost all mock drafts, which leaves the Chicago Sky choosing between Jackson and Cardoso.

Kamilla Cardoso for the Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky don't have a player above six-foot-three. Add to it, Cardoso's recent run in the 2024 WNCAA Tournament and hence she considered to go third overall.

Rickea Jackson is also a good pick at third overall but the size of Cardoso is hard to find. Don't be surprised if the Gamecocks center gets picked by the Sky and it will be logical for them to pick size over another small forward.

Kamilla Cardoso for the Los Angeles Sparks

Well if Kamilla Cardoso drops to the fourth overall pick, the Sparks may look to add another size player to go with Brink forming a new twin towers. The Sparks are on full rebuild and they will take either way from Cardoso or Jackson.

Nonetheless, we don't see Cardoso go down further in the draft and the Sparks will get a good player at the fourth overall either way.