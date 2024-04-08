“Caitlin Clark would absolutely cook Bronny James”: NBA fans in frenzy as Skip Bayless prefers Iowa star over LeBron James’ son

Bronny James shocked the basketball world last week when he announced that he'd be entering the 2024 NBA draft. Fans were recently sent into a frenzy when analyst Skip Bayless made a bold remark regarding LeBron James' eldest son.

Throughout his career on television, Bayless has been known to let out some absurd takes. He continued his antics recently when talking about Bronny and Caitlin Clark. Bayless said that if he were drafting a team, he'd take the Iowa star over LeBron's oldest son.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As expected, the take ended up making its way around social media. Countless basketball fans weighed in, with some agreeing with Bayless.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The only draft bronny will get drafted in will be for the military," wrote X user @mikeobamaAOC.

"Bronny is a grown man he is dog walking her," X user @Dubswrld30.

"Disrespectful she wouldn’t score 5 points on Bronny lol," X user @Bout_this_U wrote.

"Let's be serious. She is an amazing female athlete, but she will never play on an NBA floor," X user @_VishwajitPatil said.

While Bronny James entered his name in the draft, he's keeping his options open. Depending on how workouts with NBA teams go, he could return to college and enter the transfer portal.

As for Clark, she's set to be one of the top picks in the WNBA draft this year. She was unable to end her college career on a high, as Iowa lost to South Carolina in the national championship game Sunday.

Bronny James NBA Draft projection

Following a horrific health scare over the summer, Bronny James had what many considered an underwhelming freshman season at USC. In 25 games, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting.

Because of his lackluster numbers, many expected Bronny to return to college for another season. However, following the news of him entering the draft, new projections have emerged.

NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman has Bronny projected to be a late first-round pick at best and an undrafted free agent at worst. He also cited that a team with multiple second-round picks might be more willing to take a chance on the son of the LA Lakers star.

In his breakdown of the guard prospect, Wasserman cited Bronny's high basketball IQ and defense as key factors of him potentially getting drafted.

"His scoring inefficiency has raised questions about his ability to create, finish in the half court and hit jumpers consistently," Wasserman wrote.

"He hasn't demonstrated any single, convincing skill for scoring at the next level. And teams might not believe James' defense and passing IQ are enough to justify NBA minutes."

Teams should also consider some of LeBron's previous comments when debating drafting Bronny James. He said on multiple occassions that he wants to play with his son and could become a free agent this offseason if he wants to.