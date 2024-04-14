Cameron Brink WNBA Draft 2024 projection: Projected draft pick and team

One of the hottest prospects coming into the 2024 WNBA draft, not named Caitlin Clark, is defensive specialist Cameron Brink. Since the women's professional league started releasing mock drafts and scouting reports for the current class of prospects, the Stanford standout has always been among the top talents.

Brink is projected to go second, as per ESPN's latest mock draft. If that were the case, she would end up playing for the LA Sparks.

The Sparks were one of the four teams that missed out on the postseason. Despite having the best record (17-23) among the teams that did not get to play postseason basketball, the Sparks were able to secure the second pick for the upcoming draft.

Throughout her four years in college, Cameron Brink averaged 3.1 blocks per game, showcasing her defensive acumen. She was also a force to be reckoned with on the boards, as she averaged 9.1 rebounds per game in her four years.

Her offensive skills were also on display each game, as she scored 14.0 points per game in her four-year college career.

Her senior season was her best yet, with career-high averages across the board. She averaged a double-double with 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds. Brink also had her best defensive season, racking up 3.7 blocks per game.

Cameron Brink has been honored with several defensive awards

Whichever team gets Cameron Brink in the upcoming WNBA draft will acquire one of the toughest defenders in college basketball history.

In her first year with Stanford, she averaged 2.8 blocks per game. Her sophomore year was her lowest average for this category, as she only had 2.6. She then went on to average 3.5 and 3.8 in her junior and senior years, respectively.

Her superb defensive acumen did not go unrecognized or unrewarded, as she earned a plethora of awards for it.

From her sophomore to her senior year, she was named among the Pac-12 Defensive All-Defensive Team. In those same years, she was also the Pac-12 DPOY.

She also earned the WBCA DPOY award in 2023 and then the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award just recently.

Aside from her plethora of defensive awards, Cameron Brink is a one-time NCAA champ and a two-time Player of the Year award recipient and she also has experience winning on the international stage, having won the FIBA 3x3 MVP back in 2023.

