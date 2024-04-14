Top 5 schools producing the most first-round WNBA draft picks

A new generation of stars will enter the WNBA in just a few days. This year's draft is arguably the deepest and most talented class ever. Top prospects like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese wouldn't be in the draft if not for the schools that honed their basketball skills.

Many of the best players in the WNBA come from a great list of collegiate programs. While most of them have been selected for the top five overall in the draft, some end up in the second and third rounds. UConn, Duke and Tennessee are some of the most popular schools that have produced the most first-round players in the league.

Top 5 schools that produced the most first-round WNBA draft picks

#1 UConn (26 players)

Many players in the WNBA have come from the University of Connecticut. Since the league first launched in 1997, Rebecca Lobo of the New York Liberty was one of the first of many Huskies players who made the league what it is today. Seattle Storm's Sue Bird is another UConn player who was selected in the first round in the 2002 WNBA draft.

#2 Tennessee (20 players)

Tennessee is not far behind when it comes to its elite players joining the pro ranks. The Las Vegas Aces' Candace Parker is one of the most popular players in the league from Tennessee. She was drafted first overall by the LA Sparks in 2008.

#3 Stanford (14 players)

Stanford has produced a highly talented list of players who are now playing in the WNBA. Among them are the Ogwumike sisters, Chiney and Nneka. Nneka was drafted in 2012 by the LA Sparks, while Chiney was selected by the Connecticut Sun in 2014.

#4 South Carolina (14 players)

South Carolina won its third NCAA national championship a few days ago. The school may have only won a handful of titles compared to other elite colleges like UConn and Tennessee, but it has produced 14 first-rounders.

A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston are just two of South Carolina's finest making their mark in the league. Wilson was drafted first overall by the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. The Indiana Fever selected Boston as their No. 1 pick in 2023 and was selected as the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

#5 Duke (11 players)

Duke is one of the most well-known college programs that has produced many talented players in the league. Maya Moore and Alana Beard are just two of 11 players selected in the first round from Duke.

Beard was selected second by the Washington Mystics in 2004. Moore was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2011.