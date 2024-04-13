2024 WNBA Final Mock Draft: Updated first-round picks ft. Angel Reese

The 2024 WNBA Draft is just a few days away and possibly one of the most stacked classes ever. Caitlin Clark is the obvious headliner and will be drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever. Clark's popularity has already taken over the league and she's not even been officially drafted.

However, Clark is not the only player with star power in the class. Angel Reese has been making headlines since last year although her stock dropped this season. Reese is still a household name, but other players such as Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson will be taken ahead of her.

Let's look at Sportskeeda's latest 2024 WNBA Mock Draft with an updated first round picks:

Final 2024 WNBA Mock Draft - Updated First Round

#1 - Indiana Fever (Caitlin Clark - G)

Previous Mock Draft: Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark of Iowa.

There's no question that Caitlin Clark will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Indiana Fever are already preparing for Clark's arrival, while other teams have increased ticket prices for her away games. Even the league joined in on the fun by featuring the Fever's 36 of 40 games on national television.

#2 - LA Sparks (Cameron Brink - F/C)

Previous Mock Draft: Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink of Stanford

Cameron Brink remains the No. 2 pick due to her two-way potential. Brink fits in perfectly with the LA Sparks' rebuilding efforts and would replace Nneka Ogwumike's star power. She needs to make adjustments on defense, but she'll likely thrive as a pro.

#3 - Chicago Sky (Kamilla Cardoso - C)

Previous Mock Draft: Rickea Jackson

Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina

Kamilla Cardoso's stock rose after being named Most Oustanding Player after helping South Carolina win the NCAA championship. Her defense will help the rebuilding Chicago Sky, while her offense should improve as he gets used to the WNBA.

#4 - LA Sparks (Rickea Jackson - F)

Previous Mock Draft: Angel Reese

Rickea Jackson of Tennessee

The LA Sparks will need to replace Nneka Ogwumike's scoring and the perfect replacement is the Lady Vols' Rickea Jackson. She averaged 20.2 points per game in her final year with Tennessee and her game will likely translate to the pros without any problems.

#5 - Dallas Wings (Jacy Sheldon - G)

Previous Mock Draft: Kamilla Cardoso

Jacy Sheldon of Ohio State

The Dallas Wings need to improve their backcourt depth and shooting. Jacy Jackson of Ohio State fits perfectly with what the Wings are looking for. She's not Caitlin Clark, but she'll definitely improve Dallas' 31.7% shooting, which was last in the WNBA last season.

#6 - Washington Mystics (Aaliyah Edwards - F)

Previous Mock Draft: Aaliyah Edwards

Aaliyah Edwards of UConn.

The Washington Mystics will need to replace a couple of players – Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud. UConn's Aaliyah Edwards is the best player available at this point in the draft. Edwards should replace Delle Donne's scoring, while they can find Cloud's replacement later.

#7 - Minnesota Lynx (Angel Reese - F)

Previous Mock Draft: Nyadiew Puoch

Angel Reese of LSU

Angel Reese is an excellent rebounder but her offense needs work. She could help the Minnesota Lynx, who were one of the worst rebounding teams in the league last season. She's also a great defender and the Lynx's roster suits her limited offensive ability.

#8 - Chicago Sky (Leïla Lecan - G)

Previous Mock Draft: Leïla Lecan

The Chicago Sky has an opening at the guard position and France's Leïla Lecan has all the tools to be a top star. Her availability during the season could be a problem since she will have previous commitments for her team in France. Nevertheless, she's a good ball handler and playmaker at the age of 19.

#9 - Dallas Wings (Isobel Borlase - G)

Previous Mock Draft: Jacy Sheldon

The Dallas Wings might be open to trading this pick, but it could also be a stash selection. The Wings might opt to pick Australia's Isobel Borlase, who is moving up on some draft boards. Borlase is a dynamic guard who thrives in transition due to her quickness. She needs to improve her shooting, which is one of the reasons why she's a great stash option.

#10 - Connecticut Sun (Alissa Pili - F)

Previous Mock Draft: Alissa Pili

Alissa Pili of Utah

Alissa Pili is a proven scorer on the collegiate level and her skills could translate well into the press. She's a little undersized, but she's a unique talent who could provide Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun some help.

#11 - New York Liberty (Charisma Osborne - G)

Previous Mock Draft: Charlisse Leger-Walker

Charisma Osborne of UCLA

The New York Liberty are primed for another run at the WNBA Finals. Their starting five is already set, but they could use a backup point guard. Charisma Osborne is not just a playmaker, but she's also a good defender. She'll improve the Liberty's perimeter defense as they try to win their first championship.

#12 - Atlanta Dream (Nika Muhl - G)

Previous Mock Draft: Georgia Amoore

Nika Muhl of UConn.

Another player who is rising on several boards is UConn's Nika Muhl. She is a natural leader and playmaker, which are the qualities needed by the Atlanta Dream. They need a backup point guard who can challenge Jordin Canada.

