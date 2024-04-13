"That'd be huge for Chicago sports culture": WNBA fans get hyped up over Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's draft projection

The 2024 WNBA draft is just a few days away and basketball fans are already excited about the arrival of new historic players. From Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso to Angel Reese, there is a big hope that these big names will transform the WNBA forever.

ESPN recently released the latest WNBA mock draft. While Clark was projected to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick, both Reese and Cardoso were projected to be acquired by Chicago Sky.

Given the championship drought since its inaugural season in 2006, this could be vital for the Sky’s rise in the league.

Finding Reese and Cardoso projected to be drafted by the Sky, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were hyped up. Alluding to their hope for big names in the draft and what it could mean for Chicago, one of the fans wrote:

“PRAYINGGGG that the Sky get Cardoso and Reese. That’d be huge for Chicago sports culture.”

Another fan wrote, “Milla and Angel on the same team? Oh that’s a dub man.”

A fan with the username Tdelante wrote:

"Chicago better not be trash this season. DeShilds, Reese and Cardoso gonna be their big 3 and thats a pretty big 3. DeShields is the shortest at 6'1."

Another fan wrote:

"Chi about to be pretty good."

A fan said that Reese and Cardodo would be a great combination.

"Cardoso and Reese on the same team will be interesting. Clark paired with Boston in Indiana could be a deadly combination if Clark doesn’t play selfish ball."

A fan named Jeremy Nelson wrote:

"If Chicago gets any combination of Cardoso, Reese and Pili, I’ll be ecstatic.

"This my hope as a sky fan. Getting reese and Kamilla would be heaven," another fan commented.

Angel Reese is in the gym before her WNBA Draft

Angel Reese is one of the biggest names in the 2024 WNBA draft. After declaring for the draft, Reese has been looking for designers and makeup artists for her big night next week. Now, Reese is already in the gym, even before getting drafted in the league.

Recently, for her first step toward her draft preparation, Reese got together with Chris Brickley, who was also LeBron James’ trainer. Reese recently faced the exit from the NCAA title run in the Elite Eight round. However, she was right back in the gym to work on her game.

Brickley posted an update on his Instagram and dropped some encouraging words for the LSU star.

"Season just ended but Angel Reese back in the gym. We got better today.”

The famous trainer shared a video of Reese shooting from the three-point area.

Angel Reese played four years in college, playing for Maryland and LSU. She wasn’t known for being a great shooter during her college years. In four years, Reese shot only 32 three-point shots and made only five of them.