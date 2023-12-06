“I’m not scared to break the rules”: Angel Reese gets serious with sizzling photoshoot with NCAA trophy

LSU star Angel Reese recently posted a sizzling photoshoot on her Instagram account, saying that she is not someone who fits the conventions of the world and is "OK WITH THAT."

Reese had been out of LSU’s lineup for four-and-a-half games, and there was speculation that she was not on good terms with coach Kim Mulkey. Critics had speculated that her behavior within the team wasn’t good.

Her post, which included photos with the NCAA championship trophy from last season, came a few days before her return before Thursday's 84-62 win over then-No. 9 Virginia Tech. Previously, she had also said that people should not believe everything that is being written about her. Her IG post perhaps alludes to who is, and she is not backing away from it.

“i’m not scared to break the rules. i don’t fit the narrative and I’M OK WITH THAT,” Reese wrote in her IG post.

The 6-foot-3 Reese made an immediate impact in her return for seventh-ranked LSU, posting 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

LSU won all five games when Reese was benched in part or in whole.

When LSU coach Kim Mulkey asked about Reese's absence she refused to give full clarification. She said that the issue was internal to the team and that making it public wasn’t necessary.

Angel Reese reveals the reason for her absence from LSU lineup

Angel Reese returned to play for the LSU Tigers after missing four-and-a-half games due to undisclosed reasons. The young college star revealed that she had taken a break to focus on mental health issues.

The 2023 NCAA champion said that mental health was her primary concern and wanted to make sure that she was OK.

“My mental health is the most important before anything, and I’m gonna make sure I’m OK before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or cancer in the locker room,” Reese said.

The Bayou Barbie also alluded to the impact of mental health on the team's camaraderie. She said that she wanted to reset and get into a better mental space before returning to the team.

“Taking time to yourself is really important,” Reese said. “I feel like it’s just something important, resetting, refocusing within the team. I’m just happy to be back.”

Angel Reese said that during her tough phase, she got immense support from her true friends. Shaquille O'Neal was among the people who called Reese every day to check on her.