"'This too shall pass': Angel Reese got tons of support during her recent absence, including from Shaquille O'Neal"

Angel Reese made headlines over the past few weeks due to her absence from the LSU bench. Although coach Kim Mulkey was conservative about this, fans continued to speculate what caused the situation.

Fellow LSU alumnus Shaquille O'Neal was there for the American college basketball player during her absence. With the leading theory being that the NCAA champ was ineligible to play because of poor academic performance, Shaq stepped up to the plate.

Many fans know that the former American professional basketball player was a poor student for much of his childhood. It was his stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Arthur Harrison, who helped him walk on the right path.

Bayou Barbie rejoined the team this week and addressed media members to discuss her absence.

"I talked to Shaq every day," Reese said. "We face-timed every day, and he checked on me and called me every single day to make sure I was good. He said, ‘This too shall pass. This too shall pass.'"

"He’s been here before, He knows what it takes. And to have somebody like that was really good for me.”

Kim Mulkey praises Shaquille O'Neal amid Angel Reese's return

While Kim Mulkey had kept quiet regarding Angel Reese's absence, she was full of praise for the Hall of Famer.

Reese played against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday, recording 19 points and nine rebounds. She helped lead the Tigers to an 82-64 win. After the game, Mulkey spoke to media members, addressing Reese's return and O'Neal's influence.

“Shaq was the ideal person for her," Mulkey said. "Shaq is LSU through and through. He loves this place. I love that.

"How many former athletes would do that for a current athlete? Probably not many. He’s an icon."

With Reese back on the bench, the future looks bright for the LSU women's basketball team. Heading into Sunday's clash with LA-Lafayette, LSU enters with an eight-game win streak into the meeting.

After an incredibly dominant NCAA run last year, Mulkey's team has its sights set on another March Madness title this year.