Who is Angel Reese dating now? Exploring Bayou Barbie's love life in 2023

LSU star Angel Reese has ruled the college basketball news cycle for most of 2023 after a stunning NCAA tournament where she led the Tigers to the national championship.

Her life off the court has also captured several column inches with her increasingly lucrative NIL deals and closely guarded love life that has only started to come to the public's attention.

So, who is the "Bayou Barbie" dating in 2023?

Who is Angel Reese dating?

In early June, Angel Reese posted an intimate video of herself with Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, which immediately gained traction. Later on, in an episode of "1 Star Recruits," she confirmed the rumors:

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend, yes. Me and Cam’Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped — that we already know each other, so that kind of helps a lot. … We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too. But yeah, we are dating.”

Since then, the couple has been very public about their relationship on various social media platforms, with Reese once quote-tweeting a tweet by Fletcher on her X account.

"Just here saying that I miss you 💙." by adding, "i miss you moreee🥺 see you soon or meet me in MEXICO???👀," Reese wrote.

She also posted pictures of herself on her way to watch Fletcher's games with the caption:

“When I was only supposed to be catching flights not feelings, but now I’m in first class to see my man.”

Their relationship has been likened to the popular movie, "Love and Basketball," starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps by CBB fans.

The rumors of Angel Reese dating

Before she confirmed her relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher, there were several times when rumors about Reese's dating life dominated the gossip columns.

She was linked by Raphousetv to rapper NBA Youngboy despite him being married to Jazlyn Mychelle and having two children. Reese quickly shut down the rumors on X, writing:

“I’m not this man’s GF. please stop."

Angel Reese was also linked to Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders when they appeared together at her birthday party in Atlanta. The rumors were quickly dismissed as he's dating "Euphoria" star Storm Reid.

The rumors about her dating life come with the territory of being Angel Reese, but the speculation has died down since she publicly confirmed that Fletcher was her partner.