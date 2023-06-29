Angel Reese dating rumors: List of all social media celebrities who got their names linked with the LSU star

It comes with the territory of being Angel Reese. Her name is constantly being linked to various celebrities as potential love interests. The latest of these is Florida State Cam'Ron Fletcher.

After her breakthrough season with the LSU Tigers, leading them to the national championship, Reese has been a mainstay on gossip columns. She has been linked romantically to various celebrities, including rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Fletcher.

Angel Reese's celebrity stems from her talent on the court and her charisma on and off of it. She revealed a list of A-list celebrities who reached out to congratulate her following LSU's championship win in April:

"So many people, celebrities, rappers. Lil Wayne (who narrated LSU's Final Four hype video) has been really supportive of our team. I talked to Drake. I've talked to Future.

"I talked to DJ Khaled, French Montana. (LA Lakers star) LeBron (James) said something for us. Just being able to have so many people that support us – even the male-dominant side and being able to have them respect women's basketball. It's important for our game."

What are the facts regarding her dating life though?

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel twitter.com/camronfletcher… 21 @CamRonFletcher1 Just here saying that I miss you Just here saying that I miss you 💙 i miss you moreee🥺 see you soon or meet me in MEXICO??? i miss you moreee🥺 see you soon or meet me in MEXICO???👀😭 twitter.com/camronfletcher…

The Angel Reese effect

Early in March, she was linked to rapper Kentrell DeSean, popularly known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again. It didn't help that Kentrell married his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, in January and they have two children together.

Within hours of the claim being made, Reese denied it via her Twitter account:

"I’m not this man GF. please stop."

Recent reports have linked Reese to Cam'Ron Fletcher of Florida State. He appeared on a TikTok video posted by Reese, and her fans noted that they looked cosy together.

The next clue was a TikTok post by Reese on a flight where her caption only reinforced those ideas. She seemed to suggest in the post that she was on her way to meet her boyfriend:

“When I was only supposed to be catching flights not feelings but now I’m in first class to see my man.”

Alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese has been credited with catalyzing support and viewership for women's basketball. The NCAA Tournament' Final Four games, in which they played, saw a 72% increase in viewership from last year.

The final game pitting Reese's LSU Tigers versus Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes garnered even more attention. Their rivalry has been termed, "the Magic Johnson versus Larry Bird" of women's basketball. The game had 9.9 million viewers en route to being the most watched women's basketball game of all time.

It is likely that the rumors about her dating life will persist until she definitively puts them to bed. It comes with the territory of being Angel Reese.

