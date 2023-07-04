Is Angel Reese involved in a romantic relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher? A sneak peek into their dating history

2023 has been the year of Angel Reese. Everything she has done seems to lead to success; from guiding LSU to the national championship against Caitlin Clark's Iowa to her romantic life.

By now, every minuscule detail of Reese's life has been broken down and examined, and that includes her dating history.

Speculation linked her to several celebrities including rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. She swatted away that particular rumor almost immediately.

Then the spotlight turned towards Florida Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher. In the beginning, Angel Reese neither confirmed nor denied those rumors and fans were confident when Fletcher posted a video of Reese and told her to say hello to his 143,000 followers.

He didn't stop there though, as he also posted a tongue-out and two heart eyes emojis alongside the video of Reese. A cozy picture of them together appeared on Reese's Instagram account with Fletcher's arms around Angel Reese.

Reese confirmed that they were dating during a recent "1 Star Recruits" podcast saying simply:

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend, yes.”

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII Angel Reese posts PDA video with boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese and boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher are making their long-distance relationship work. The star LSU forward reflected on a recent PDA-filled moment with the Florida State University guard, which appeared to t… Angel Reese posts PDA video with boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher Angel Reese and boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher are making their long-distance relationship work. The star LSU forward reflected on a recent PDA-filled moment with the Florida State University guard, which appeared to t… https://t.co/MQ6aIA0svY

The timeline of Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's relationship

Angel Reese confirmed that while the rumors linking them only started recently, they have known each other for much longer. She was quoted on the "1 Star Recruits" podcast saying:

“Me and Cam’Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped — that we already know each other, so that kind of helps a lot. … We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.

“But yeah, we are dating,” she added with a laugh.

While Angel Reese has always appeared very private about her dating life, Cam'Ron Fletcher addressed the rumors in public.

Reese reciprocated the PDA by posting a video of Fletcher nuzzling against her which brought forth a fresh wave of attention. Reese followed it up by posting a video of them goofing around on her TikTok account.

On June 6, Reese again posted a video on her TikTok account which further reinforced the speculation that she was in a relationship with Fletcher. The caption attached read:

“When I was only supposed to be catching flights not feelings, but now I’m in first class to see my man.”

Reese has also posted a video of the two of them bowling and they've exchanged flirty tweets on Twitter.

Reese quoted a Fletcher tweet that said:

"Just here saying that I miss you 💙." by adding, "i miss you moreee🥺 see you soon or meet me in MEXICO???👀😭."

Fans of the couple have likened their romance to the popular movie "Love and Basketball," starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps.

While Angel Reese's exploits on the court are well known, Cam'Ron Fletcher's might not be. He had a solid campaign, averaging 10.8 points, 1.1 assists and 7.5 rebounds last season for Florida State.

Poll : 0 votes