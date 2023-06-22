Fans pitch LSU’s Angel Reese and FSU’s Cam’Ron Fletcher for “L&B” sequel: Could the duo be the next Monica and Quincy?

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are not just two of the best players in college basketball. They are also one of the cutest couples.

The LSU star and the Florida State guard made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, posting a sweet selfie with a heart emoji. They also showed off their chemistry and competitiveness on Instagram Stories, where they shared videos of them bowling together.

Reese and Fletcher's relationship has drawn comparisons to Monica and Quincy in TikTok comments, the iconic couple from the 2000 movie "Love and Basketball." The film starred Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps as childhood friends who fall in love while chasing their dreams of playing basketball professionally.

The movie was a hit with critics and audiences alike, earning $27.7 million at the box office and becoming a cult classic among basketball and romance fans.

Reese's viral new TikTok video shows her and Fletcher cuddling and singing to each other, prompting fans to suggest the pair could star in a sequel to "L&B" or at least play themselves in a biopic about their story.

Reese and Fletcher have not responded to the comparisons or the movie proposals. But they seem to have fun together as they continue sharing adorable moments on social media.

Reese, who led the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA women's basketball championship in April, was clearly the better bowler. She had a commanding lead of 151-81 over Fletcher, who admitted he was "terrible" at the game. But he didn't seem to mind as he praised Reese for her near strike.

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are both 21 years old and have bright futures ahead of them. Reese was named SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC First Team last season, averaging 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

After his freshman year, Fletcher transferred to Florida State from Kentucky, where he played sparingly in nine games. He is a talented guard who can shoot, drive, create and defend. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and ranked No. 65 in the nation by ESPN.

It's unclear how Reese and Fletcher met or how long they have been dating. But they may have crossed paths at some point during their basketball careers, either at camps, tournaments or showcases. They may also have some mutual friends or connections in the college basketball world.

Whether they end up on the silver screen or not, Angel Reese and Cam'Rom Fletcher are a couple to root for on and off the hardwood.

