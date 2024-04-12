LSU Tigers star Angel Reese was inundated with endorsement deals after she led her team to the national championship win last year and one of the most prominent was a NIL deal with fast food chain Raising Cane's.

Last year, alongside teammates Flau'jae Johnson, Alexis Morris and coach Kim Mulkey, Reese worked the lunch shift at a Raising Cane's branch in Baton Rouge after signing a deal with the franchise.

More recently, the WNBA-bound $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) showed her delight at partnering with the fast food chain on their latest campaign on her Instagram stories.

Reese said that she would be at the Raising Cane's at 20 Astor Place, New York, on Friday, April 12 and captioned the post:

"Excited for my shift tomorrow at @raisingcanes #CaniacAmbassador," she wrote.

Angel Reese signed a partnership deal with Panini America

Angel Reese recently joined arch-rival Caitlin Clark as an exclusive Panini America athlete in a deal involving signed trading cards and memorabilia. She will also have an instant card and a WNBA card once she is drafted.

During the announcement, Reese expressed her delight at signing the lucrative deal.

“I’m excited to join Panini as an exclusive athlete for autograph trading cards and memorabilia,” said Reese. “As a little girl growing up, you always dream of playing basketball and getting your first trading card – I can’t wait for fans everywhere to be able to start collecting my Panini cards.”

Angel Reese and the WNBA

After last year's blockbuster national championship game against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes, where the LSU Tigers won 102-85, Angel Reese was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

She was expected to be a top-three pick in the WNBA Draft when she declared, just behind Clark, but her stock has fallen somewhat, with ESPN projecting her to be picked No. 8 during the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky.

Despite her falling stock, Reese was one of the 15 players invited to the 2024 WNBA Draft, which will be held in Brooklyn on April 15.

