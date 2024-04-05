LSU Tigers star Angel Reese was one of the last women's college basketball superstars to declare for the upcoming WNBA draft, and she did it in style using a photo shoot in Vogue Magazine.

Reese will join one of the most talented draft classes in recent years, which includes players like Iowa Hawkeyes record-breaking star Caitlin Clark and South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamila Cardoso.

Showing the Tigers forward's immense popularity, $80 million-worth musician Travis Scott (as per Forbes) hyped up the announcement on LSU's campus where he had visited to promote his new clothing line 'Jack Goes Back to College.'

"We're going to the motherf*cking league baby," Scott shouted in the clip.

Will Angel Reese be a success in the WNBA?

Marketable LSU star Angel Reese had an extra year of eligibility granted to student-athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic but opted not to use it.

She finally declared for the WNBA draft and will join a talented draft class where she's being projected as pick No. 8 by The Athletic and CBS Sports.

A few weeks ago, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes found herself in the crosshairs of college hoops fans when she suggested that Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark wouldn't immediately take the league by storm.

Several WNBA insiders and executives anonymously gave their opinions to ESPN on how the LSU forward's skills will translate to the professional league.

One of the anonymous sources highlighted the forward's winning ability and the intangible quality that the often-controversial Reese has in influencing winning teams.

"She just has a relentless competitive spirit," one WNBA evaluator said. "She was impacting the winning. There's a lot there, and I think she's definitely a WNBA athlete."

Another WNBA GM pointed out that Reese's smaller size for a forward could likely become a strength in the league as her athleticism would help her deal with bigger players defensively.

"She's just deadly in the paint," a WNBA general manager said. "She's also very effective even when she's got a bigger player on her, because she can go around them because of her athleticism and her quickness. She doesn't mind getting hit. She can get hit and finish with two people hanging on her."

With Angel Reese likely to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft, it seems as if she won't have a shortage of suitors come the big day.