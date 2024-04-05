5 Angel Reese controversies that subjected $1.8 million NIL-valued LSU star to criticism 

LSU star forward Angel Reese recently answered the question about her future by declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft, leaving college basketball after the Elite Eight elimination against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

The $1.8 million NIL-valued LSU star (as per On3) has become the de facto face of college basketball over the last year after leading the Tigers to the national championship and has stayed in the headlines throughout.

During her college basketball career, Reese has been involved in several controversial incidents. So, which are the top five?

#5 Angel Reese's unique outfits

Angel Reese has never hidden her interest in fashion and even appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition last year. Some of her pre-game outfits have been eccentric and have drawn backlash from college hoops fans.

Earlier this year when she wore a yellow hat, bodysuit and denim shorts and posted the picture on Instagram, she was thoroughly roasted by fans on social media.

#4 Reese's breakup with Cam'Ron Fletcher

After the LSU Tigers won the national championship, Reese's personal life was subjected to intense scrutiny. She was linked romantically to a few celebrities, including Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In July, she finally confirmed that she was dating Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, whom she had known for six years. The pair went public with their relationship and posted couple-goals pictures and clips on social media.

In February, they suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted pictures of each other from their pages before Fletcher inadvertently confirmed that the pair had broken up, causing an uproar, as they were one of the power couples of college sports.

Cam'Ron Fletcher's IG

#3 On court issues

Angel Reese has always had an abrasive side on the court constantly trying to unsettle her opponents with her trash talk.

College hoops fans were introduced to this side of the LSU star during the 2023 national championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. With the Tigers holding an insurmountable lead, Reese aimed John Cena's 'you can't see me' and Steph Curry's ring-tapping celebration toward Caitlin Clark launching her into the celebrity stratosphere.

Reese has been involved in various niggles with opposition players on the court since then. Most recently, she waved at Middle Tennessee player Anastasiia Boldyreva after drawing a foul from her, causing the center to foul out.

The gesture was not well received by college hoops fans on social media. A few days later, Angel Reese aimed a dig at the UCLA bench during their 78-69 win in the Sweet 16.

#2 Reese's GPA issue

Last year when Angel Reese was mysteriously absent from the team for four games, one of the reasons put forward was a poor GPA, which apparently merited a suspension.

The reported reason was a peculiar online spat between her mother, Angel Reese Webb and teammate Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks on Instagram after the former had aimed a dig at Johnson's grammar.

"Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache," Angel Webb wrote. "How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?"

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods,” Brooks replied on Instagram.

Although it was never confirmed, college hoops fans have used it as cannon fodder to troll Angel Reese on social media.

#1 Angel Reese mysteriously absent

Late last year, Angel Reese was absent for four consecutive LSU games. The Tigers coach, Kim Mulkey stayed tight-lipped on the reason why, simply hinting that there was a problem in the background.

Speculation raged as to the reason, including a theory that Reese had been suspended due to the GPA issue and due to a broken relationship with the coach. She finally got back into the team, but her mysterious absence is still the stuff of speculation.

Even as she departs for the WNBA, Reese has commandeered headlines perhaps like no other student-athlete in recent years.