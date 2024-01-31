5 times Angel Reese and BF Cam'Ron Fletcher set couple goals among college hoops fans 

LSU Tigers superstar forward, Angel Reese and her boyfriend, Florida State guard, Cam'Ron Fletcher have become college basketball's power couple, becoming even more visible after the former won the national championship last April.

Over the ensuing months, they have had many cute moments that have left the college hoops fraternity craving for more.

#5. The couple shares their Jamaican adventure

Reese and Fletcher went to Jamaica in August and kept their fans posted about all their moves including going off-road biking and horseback riding together in exotic locations all over the country.

IG SCREENSHOT

#4. Fletcher supports Reese after an outstanding game

After posting a double-double of 20.0 points and 17.0 rebounds in the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this month, Reese was congratulated by Fletcher on his Instagram stories and she responded in kind.

While reposting the story on her Instagram story, Reese responded with a sweet caption:

"I love you. Thank you for always loving me and supporting me."

#3. Reese and Flecther make money together

Angel Reese did not come by her $1.7 million NIL valuation by accident and the endorsements have continued to roll in.

After collaborating with One1 brands puffs in the One Puffs challenge on Instagram, Reese challenged her boyfriend to take part in the no-look baskets challenge as well.

Their collaboration in the endorsement showing the couple together was capped off by the caption:

Making money wit yo man."

Angel Reese's Instagram Story screenshot

#2. Fletcher gives the perfect gift

Cam'Ron Fletcher got Reese the perfect Christmas gift last year, commissioning a painting of the outspoken Reese holding the NCAA women's basketball national championship trophy.

She was predictably enthused by the gift and posted her excitement on Instagram with the caption:

"My boyfriend got me this for Christmas. So sweet I loveee."

#1. Angel Reese prays for Fletcher

Angel Reese recently penned an emotional message for Cam'Ron Fletcher on her Instagram stories before he went for his surgical procedure showing her support for her boyfriend for the No. 1 couple goals moment between the pair.

“God please protect Cam’Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You’ve been through so much & this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I got your back, LET’S DO THIS!!” Reese wrote.

Angel Reese Instagram screenshot

With Angel Reese by Fletcher's side, as he recuperates from surgery, we will likely see several more couple goals moments before the LSU star departs for the WNBA.