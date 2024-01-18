The last year has been a whirlwind of deals for LSU star Angel Reese, who has cashed in on her fame since leading the Tigers to the national championship in March.

She has signed deals with lucrative brands like Raising Canes and Dick's Sporting Goods. Reese recently added another name to her list of illustrious brands, One1brands puffs.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese took to Instagram to take part in the One Puffs challenge. As part of the advertisement, she threw down a challenge for her long-term boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, with the caption:

"Making money wit yo man."

Angel Reese's Instagram Story screenshot

The incredible rise of Angel Reese in the NIL world

The NIL valuation of Angel Reese shot up from an initial pre-NCAA tournament of $371,000 to $1.3 million after her heroics in the championship-winning tournament, the deals just kept coming in.

She's No. 7 on the On3 NIL 100 list, which ranks student-athlete's NIL valuations. Reese ranks only below LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne but is above renowned prospects like the record chasing Caitlin Clark.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Reese talked the impact the NIL deals have had on her lifestyle.

“It’s cool because, one, you really don’t see black women doing a lot of deals, especially with a lot of these brands — so, just to see me being an example for a lot of young girls that look like me, and just giving them a point just to know that they can do it.”

"It's a blessing, honestly. I've kind of embraced it. People are watching me," she added. "I mean, it's a fast life I'm living. I think I have to mature quickly. I'm going to learn from mistakes that I make, but I have a lot of great people around me that help me and I'm blessed to have them around me. I'm happy."

How did Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher meet?

Angel Reese and Cam'ron Fletcher met at a basketball camp while they were high school sophomores. They lost touch and reconnected six years later at a Miami airport where they decided to go on a date.

The outspoken Reese was linked to several romantic partners after her breakout season for LSU until a "1 Star Recruits Podcast" appearance, where Reese confirmed that the pair were a couple.

“Cam’Ron is boyfriend, yes. Me and Cam’Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped — that we already know each other, so that kind of helps a lot.

"We both play the same sport, so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too,” Reese said.

The pair seem inseparable since then and now seem to be collaborating on NIL deals.