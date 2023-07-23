By all means, Angel Reese is having a phenomenal year on and off the court. After months of intense speculation about her relationship status, she recently admitted to being in a relationship with Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher.

The pair can't seem to stop making googly eyes at each other. Now that the status of their relationship is out in the open, they can't resist sending each other lovey-dovey messages on social media.

Fletcher posted a picture on his Instagram story with the caption, "I know you love the way I look at you." Reese reposted the story with, "I love you" as the caption.

In a TikTok video titled 'a basketball love story', Reese explained how she met Fletcher at a basketball camp six years ago before losing touch. They bumped into each other at Miami Airport, went on a date and have been together ever since.

Angel Reese's phenomenal week and homecoming

Angel Reese has had a phenomenal week by all accounts. It all began by being chosen as one of 'The Rock's Warriors'. It is a select group of student athletes personally chosen by Dwayne Johnson to market his soft drink, ZOA.

Reese was clearly enthusiastic about the move as her brand endorsement deals continue to pile up.

“I’m pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity. ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock’s Warriors.”

Not only is her relationship flourishing, Angel Reese had a most successful homecoming week. After launching her Angel C. Reese Foundation, which aims to foster the equity of female athletes and underrepresented groups, she took the show on the road.

Her first stop was a block party held at St. Frances Academy, her alma mater. There, her foundation provided backpacks full of foods, hygienic products, and learning essentials to local children.

Reese was also present at the reopening of a basketball court in Randallstown that was named after her.

Next up, she was invited to throw out the first pitch of the game between the Dodgers and the Orioles, which she did with aplomb.

She culminated a wildly successful homecoming by being handed the key to the city by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

