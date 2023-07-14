LSU phenom Angel Reese finally confirms her dating rumors and expresses her true love publicly after winning the ESPY award

Angel Reese, the LSU phenom who led the Lady Tigers to their first NCAA women's basketball title, had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 ESPYs. Not only did she take home the Best Breakthrough Athlete award, but she also made her relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher public.

The couple expressed their love on Twitter, as Fletcher congratulated Reese on her award and told her to come back home to him. Reese responded with a heartfelt message, saying, "aww thank you! i love you."

Reese revealed how she and Fletcher met and reconnected in a TikTok video captioned, "a basketball love story." She said they were high school sophomores when they first met at a basketball camp, but they lost contact after that.

Six years later, they bumped into each other at a Miami airport and decided to go on a date. They have been inseparable ever since.

Angel Reese's breakout year: NCAA champion, ESPY winner and BET Sportswoman of the Year

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers

Angel Reese's romance with Cam'Ron Fletcher is not the only thing that has been making headlines. The 21-year-old has had a stellar year on the court, leading the LSU Lady Tigers to their first NCAA championship after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in April.

Reese averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in her sophomore season, earning All-American honors. She also edged out Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who was her rival in the NCAA final, for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the ESPYs.

"I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, Kim Mulkey, everybody that helped me," Reese said. "Last year, I transferred for University of Maryland and came to LSU. I just joined a family, so I just want to say thank you. And another natty is coming, period."

Reese also represented Team USA at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup in Mexico, where she helped the team win the silver medal. She averaged 8.3 ppg and 11.1 rpg.

Her achievements were recognized at the 2023 BET Awards, where she was named Sportswoman of the Year.

Reese is one of the most talented and promising players in women's basketball, and she has a bright future ahead of her. She also has a supportive partner in Cam’Ron Fletcher.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes