"Clark would have hit 90 on the gun" "Respect for not stepping on the line" - MLB fans troll Angel Reese as LSU star throws first-pitch at Orioles game

LSU forward Angel Reese visited her hometown of Baltimore on Tuesday night as part of her victory tour. Before the Baltimore Orioles game against the LA Dodgers, the star took to the diamond at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to throw the first pitch.

Reese, a highly anticipated high school talent from Baltimore's Saint Frances Academy, pitched to the Orioles mascot.

MLB fans trolled Reese after she threw the pitch. They referred to the Caitlin Clark drama, where Reese taunted Clark with the John Cena “you can’t see me” remark.

According to Angel Reese, the Caitlin Clark controversy was "frustrating"

Because of the controversy surrounding her and Iowa point player Caitlin Clark, the LSU women's basketball standout felt it "frustrating" that the Lady Tigers' first-ever NCAA title went unnoticed.

“It was frustrating,” said Reese on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I mean, to see how we’ve grown women’s basketball… 9.9 million people watched the game. That’s more than the men. I know one day we’re going down in the history books, so it’s bigger than me. I’m so happy that we won the championship. I wish it was more talked about."

Reese assisted the Tigers in winning their first women's basketball national championship. Also, recently Reese received recognition at the ESPY Awards when for the "Best Breakthrough Athlete".

She attained the title after being voted the Most Outstanding Player in the 2023 Final Four, where LSU defeated Iowa in the national championship game.

