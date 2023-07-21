Dwayne Johnson reveals the intention behind Angel Reese and other college stars joining his "first of its kind" annual NIL program

At this point, Angel Reese, aka the "Bayou Barbie," is no stranger to signing lucrative NIL deals and hobnobbing with the rich and famous.

That trend continued when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced a list of seven elite athletes as the face of his energy drink, ZOA.

The seven athletes have been dubbed "The Rock's Warriors" and are part of a huge marketing push by Johnson to appeal to a younger demographic.

The seven athletes include; Amaya Gainer (Florida A&M), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Brock Bowers (Georgia), Angel Reese (LSU), Hansel Emmanuel (Austin Peay State), Kam Kitchens (Miami) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State).

Johnson spoke about why he chose this specific set of athletes to work with.

“I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity and excitement they bring to the game,” Johnson said. “With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they’re driven, hungry, talented and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness.”

The brief of this partnership is to create ZOA-related social media content on various platforms by the student-athletes.

Reese spoke about the opportunity to work with The Rock:

“I’m pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

“The Rock’s Warriors”.

I personally selected these phenomenal athletes and love creating opportunities for them to capitalize on their talents- and exposing them to… twitter.com/fos/status/168… Awesome to see all your positive reactions to our new @ZOAenergy NIL deals for our first of its kind (annual)“The Rock’s Warriors”.I personally selected these phenomenal athletes and love creating opportunities for them to capitalize on their talents- and exposing them to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The wins keep coming for Angel Reese.

The Bayou Barbie is fresh from being named the Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPYs.

Angel Reese: the queen of NIL

Angel Reese's popularity surge since March Madness has seen her rise to No. 2 among female student-athletes and No. 5 on the overall ranking on On3's NIL 100 valuation.

Before the NCAA Tournament, she had a NIL valuation of $387,000. That now stands at $1.6 million.

Reese already had pre-existing deals with brands like Coach and McDonald's. Since then, she has signed deals with the likes of PlayStation and Raising Cane's and the official WNBA, NBA and G League soft drink of choice, Starry.

She was named On3's most impactful person in the second year of NIL, showing just how rapidly her valuation has risen in a short period of time.

She was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which elevated her celebrity to a different level due to the prestige of the opportunity.

Angel Reese joins an increasingly influential cast of female athletes, including Olivia Dunne and the Cavinder twins, who have carved out niches for themselves in the current NIL-rich environment.

Reese's 4.6 million combined social media following will certainly be seeing a lot more ZOA-sponsored content from the LSU star.

