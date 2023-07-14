Angel Reese's inspiring words for women and "they can't see me" gesture at the ESPYS face harsh criticism on Twitter

The rise and rise of LSU star Angel Reese continued on Wednesday night when she won the ESPY's Best Breakthrough Athlete award. Her win was accompanied by controversy with a few fans feeling that Caitlin Clark deserved it more.

Reese was at the center of heated debate a few months ago when she was accused of unsportsmanlike behavior during the national championship game against Iowa.

Her LSU Tigers were out of sight when Reese pulled out John Cena's "you can't see me" gesture, which Caitlin Clark had used in the Elite Eight game against Louisville.

Reese resurrected that debate during her acceptance speech at the ESPYs. She repeated the gesture while delivering an inspiring message to women to the crowd's applause. It was a different matter on social media where she was criticized for it.

“You are in charge of your own athletic journey," Reese said. "You can do anything. They cannot see you.”

Angel Reese did not shy away from the spotlight and even made a bold prediction in her speech.

"Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU, and I just joined a family," she said. "So, I just want to say thank you, and another natty is coming, period."

Blane @blane_24t How Caitlin Clark doesn’t win that is crazy. Ain’t nobody tuning in to watch women’s ball bc of Angel Reese How Caitlin Clark doesn’t win that is crazy. Ain’t nobody tuning in to watch women’s ball bc of Angel Reese😭

Avery Busta @BustaAvery Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark for breakthrough athlete might be the lowest point in ESPYS history. Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark for breakthrough athlete might be the lowest point in ESPYS history.

Joshua Sánchez @jnsanchez in Angel Reese with a great message and perfect way to sneak thatin Angel Reese with a great message and perfect way to sneak that 👋👋👋 in https://t.co/UHhqxfglFf

Angel Reese's breakthrough year

Angel Reese transferred to the LSU Tigers from the Maryland Terrapins, where she was the program's highest-rated recruit. She teamed up with coach Kim Mulkey and LSU's star-studded cast, which included Flau'jae Johnson.

In her first season, they became national champions by beating Reese's archrival, Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game 107-85. Reese had a dominant season breaking several records on their march to the title.

She broke the Southeastern Conference record for rebounds in a single season and the NCAA single-season record for most double-doubles with 34.

After recording 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the championship game, Reese was named Most Outstanding Player. Her bagging the award over Caitlin Clark became a point of controversy with some fans pointing out that the Iowa star deserved it more for a record-breaking tournament.

Reese was nicknamed the Bayou Barbie due to her social life and charisma, a name she went on to trademark. She has since appeared in Lotto and Cardi B's music video for, "Put it on da floor again."

Her rise didn't stop there. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, an LSU alum, named her as the greatest athlete to have ever come from LSU. She then went on to be featured in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Rapper Lil Wayne made it the perfect night for Angel Reese, inserting her name into his lyrics for 'A milli' to honor the LSU star. This latest rub of the shoulders with the rich and famous shows just how high Reese's star has risen in the past year.

