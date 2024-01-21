Angel Reese's BF Cam'Ron Fletcher drops cryptic message ahead of Clemson matchup: "Nobody's life is perfect"

Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, the boyfriend of LSU forward, Angel Reese, is no stranger to controversy. His latest cryptic message on Instagram has left CBB fans scratching their heads.

Fletcher, who is currently injured, posted the curious message on Instagram stories ahead of the Clemson game, highlighting the challenges everyone faces away from social media.

"Nobody's life is perfect, so it's pointless to compare or judge," Cam'Ron Fletcher wrote.

Screenshot of Fletcher's Instagram story

When Cam'Ron Fletcher had trouble in Kentucky

Cam'Ron Fletcher played for the Kentucky Wildcats during his freshman season before an outburst in the Wildcats' 75-63 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels led to him being suspended.

He only got 2:38 of playing time, and coach John Calipari explained that his limited game time had led to the outburst.

“You gotta accept your position on this team, whatever minutes you get," Calipari said.

"Cam was mad that he didn't play more. I'm like, 'The guys in front of you are playing.' Lance played out of his mind. They don't understand that with four minutes to go, we had a chance to win the game, and you cop an attitude? It's the immaturity of that."

Fletcher apologized for his behavior, but trouble was still headed his way, tweeting:

"Hope all is well BBN, I want to apologize to the BBN, my teammates and coaches. I also want to provide clarity on what happened at the end of yesterday's game.

"I was frustrated and let my emotions get the best of me. I always feel I can help the team. I am a team player, and it hurts to see my team struggle. That's why I was frustrated and my emotions peaked," Cam'Ron Fletcher said.

Calipari tweeted to outline the reasons why he had suspended the freshman:

"We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated—and that goes for everyone on the team."

He returned to the team soon after but only played two games and eight minutes for the rest of the season before entering the transfer portal and picking Florida State as his next team.

Cam'Ron Fletcher has not had much luck in Florida either, having two season-ending injuries to make for a woeful college stint. But his life away from the court has thrived, with his relationship with Angel Reese.