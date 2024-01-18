LSU Tigers star player Angel Reese is having a steady season after early-season troubles threatening to derail a promising campaign.

The forward is averaging 20.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 50.6% and has led the Tigers to a 16-2 season. The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese celebrated her imperious ball-handling skills throughout the season on a reel on Instagram, captioning it:

"STAY DOWN 10."

Angel Reese makes sacrifices for the team

After being away from the team earlier in the season for unspecified reasons, Angel Reese has come back with a vengeance and is enjoying a solid run of form.

There are aspects of her game that she seems to be sacrificing for the good of the team after LSU added Hailey Van Lith, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow to make a more potent roster.

Her 18 rebounds and seven assists against Texas A&M was a season-high and was only matched by Princeton's Ellie Mitchell. Reese has increased her assist numbers to 2.6 a game this season.

Statistics indicate that she's scoring 3.2 fewer points due to taking 3.4 fewer shots and is also tallying 3.9 fewer rebounds per game this season compared to the last campaign.

After LSU's 87-70 win against Texas A&M, controversial coach, Kim Mulkey was full of praise for Reese's unselfish plays this season.

“I saw (Reese’s passing) last year because she was doubled and triple-teamed a lot,” Mulkey said.

“If you watch us play, Angel’s not being double and triple-teamed, and she's still finding open players. She's just really unselfish. And she doesn't have to be, but she is.”

Reese explained the rationale behind her unselfish conduct on the court:

“I was just trying to make it contagious. Getting each other the ball in the right places is something that I know if they see me doing, everybody else is gonna want to do it.”

Her teammates are also benefiting from Reese's more generous style of play, with Hailey Van Lith speaking out:

“You have to double her, and, then, obviously, some of us are open, but a lot of times, she can split a double team and still score. So, it's her choice.”

With her arch-rival, Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark on a steady march towards the college women's basketball points record held by Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese might not get the plaudits she deserves, but the Tigers could be better for it.