LSU Tigers star Angel Reese recorded another double against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, with 20 points and 17 rebounds in an impressive display for the forward. The No. 10 Tigers (17-2) overcame the Tide (15-5) 78-58.

Reese, whose On3 NIL valuation is $1.7 million, took to Instagram to express her love for her boyfriend, Florida Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, for supporting her with the caption:

"I love you. Thank you for always loving me and supporting me."

Image via Instagram

Angel Reese shares NIL joy with BF

Angel Reese is the undisputed NIL queen among female basketball players, and she has been sharing the NIL deals with her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Reese recently collaborated with One1brands puffs in the One Puffs challenge on Instagram of making no-look baskets, and at the end of the advertisement, she challenged Fletcher.

She capped off the post with the caption:

"Making money wit yo man."

Angel Reese's Instagram Story screenshot

Cam'Ron Fletcher's injury-riddled career

While his girlfriend, Angel Reese, has been thriving on the court, Cam'Ron Fletcher has had the worst luck with injuries in his college basketball career.

On Dec. 2, 2022, he was having a decent year until he injured his right knee and was diagnosed with a torn ACL, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

On Dec. 4, 2023, he went down again against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a season-ending knee injury to the same knee that had troubled him in the past.

He broke the news on his Instagram page, sounding upbeat about his injury-riddled career.

"Another season-ending injury …," Fletcher wrote. "It hasn’t been a full year since I’ve been fully healthy. I’m very thankful for everyone who has had my back through the toughest times of my life. Going through this the first time taught me a lot about myself and has also gotten me closer with God.

"When things aren’t going my way I still put faith in the man above & pray daily because I know God has something stored for me. Although I haven’t played a full season of college basketball and had 2 back2back injuries I’m not discouraged by it.

"My path is my path and everybody's path is different & I really believe I'm HIM and when my time comes ima make the best of it. I’ll be back sooner than later."

Cam'Ron Fletcher has shown flashes of brilliance in his brief college basketball career, and Seminoles fans will hope he can find his feet again after his second serious knee injury.