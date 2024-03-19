Angel Reese's BF Cam'Ron Fletcher confirms breakup with LSU star, deletes story minutes later

LSU Tigers superstar forward Angel Reese and Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher have been the subject of several column inches in the past year as they showed off their relationship on various social media platforms.

A few weeks ago, fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and both wiped out any trace of the other on their Instagram accounts after having several pictures and videos together.

On Tuesday, Fletcher seemingly confirmed his breakup with Angel Reese on his Instagram stories in a short paragraph. He later deleted the story, but not before several college hoops fans had seen it.

"Stop DM me, I've been single for a min. All I mess with genuine sh*t, I got all the respect and love for her but me & that young lady are not together," Fletcher wrote.

Fletcher's IG

The timeline of Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's relationship

Last year, after she led the LSU Tigers to the national championship win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Angel Reese was dragged into superstardom, and speculation over her relationship status abounded on social media.

On a June episode of "1 Star Recruits," Reese confirmed that she was dating Cam'Ron Fletcher.

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend,” she said. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.”

Afterward, the couple became internet favorites, taking pictures and videos together, proclaiming their affection for each other.

The pair had some notable excursions, traveling to Jamaica in August for a joint holiday and spending Christmas in New York together while wearing matching pajamas.

Reese was also by Fletcher's side when he underwent surgery for a knee injury that ended his basketball season against the North Carolina Tar Heels in December.

During a recent interview with Women's Health, Angel Reese spoke about always being the subject of speculation when it came to her dating life and why she cherished her relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher.

"I'm speaking to a friend, a guy, they think that we're dating," Reese said. "I know you've seen all the blogs [saying] I've dated so many kids in the summer when I have my boyfriend.

"He's really supportive and I've known him for six years. We've been through a lot together. He's known me before all of this has happened. So it's a genuine relationship and he understands me."

With the spotlight constantly on her, fans will watch Angel Reese keenly to assess whether the breakup with her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, will affect her performance as she attempts to lead the LSU Tigers to another title.