LSU forward Angel Reese has been getting a multitude of gifts from her boyfriend, Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, during this Valentine's period.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese (per On3) showed off her post-Valentine's gifts from Fletcher on Instagram.

"Coming home to more Valentine's gifts," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese turns peacemaker

Last week, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes appeared on "Gil's Arena" podcast, commenting about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's futures while adding a few controversial views on the latter's impending record.

It brought a lot of heat upon Swoopes, with college basketball fans calling out the inaccuracies in her comments, lambasting her for claiming that the two college basketball stars wouldn't be instant hits in the WNBA.

"If Kelsey Plum set that record in four years, well, Caitlin should’ve broke that record in four years," Swoopes said."But because there’s a COVID year, and then there’s another year, you know what I mean? So she’s already had an extra year to break that record. So, is it truly a broken record? I don’t know. I don’t think so. But yeah, that’ll go in the record books. And, I don’t think it should be."

During a broadcast of the Baylor-Texas Tech game, Sheryl Swoopes said that she had made peace with Caitlin Clark but also added a tantalizing piece of news.

She had used LSU's Angel Reese, long considered Clark's arch-rival in college women's basketball, to make the connection to Clark.

“Honestly a couple of weeks ago I reached out to Angel and had a really good conversation with Angel Reese over the phone and sent a message to Caitlin,” Swoopes said. “And she responded. She and I went back and forth. I won’t share what she said, I’ll leave that to her if she wants to share.”

Swoopes outlined how the interaction with the record-breaking Clark went.

“But I will say what I said to her was I made a mistake in saying it was your fifth year when it is your fourth,” Swoopes added.

“Have nothing but respect for what she has done for the game. And, you know, if she wants to share what her response was and how that conversation went I’ll leave that to her. But it was a really good conversation.”