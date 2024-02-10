Fans of Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese found themselves fighting against a common foe. This is the first time in the overstated rivalry between the two student athletes.

Four-time WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes recently made comments about the duo and their WNBA futures that had fans riled up. Reese recently added more fuel to an already raging fire.

During Iowa Hawkeye's 111-93 home win game against Penn State, a fan was spotted with a t-shirt labeled "Don't be a Sheryl." This was in reference to the comments made by the WNBA legend.

Angel Reese posted a tweet on her X account that seemed like a veiled dig at the record-chasing Caitlin Clark. Fans have since adopted the 'Don't be a Sheryl' phrase.

"i want to be like @airswoopes22," Angel Reese tweeted.

Appearing on an episode of "Gil's Arena," Sheryl Swoopes made the controversial comments about the two college basketball stars that got the dominoes rolling.

"I think Angel will eventually be a good pro," Swoopes said. "I don't think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will. And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It's good. There's talent—like these women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It's a real job.

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not."

Angel Reese has had her fair share of doubters

Despite the fact that she led her team to the national championship, Angel Reese has had her fair share of doubters. Critics continue to pour in as she puts on sensational performances every other week.

An ESPN draft projection at the beginning of the season had Angel Reese as the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Speaking during LSU's media days, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey spoke about the projection and how it affected Reese.

"That was an insult to her. We talked about the things she needs to work on. Whether she gets picked higher than that or not, it still motivates her," Mulkey said.

"She gets motivated in practice with someone going head-to-head with her or talking trash back at her. She's a competitor. I think she wants to be a good leader."

Reese has previously stated that the doubters have fueled her growth in the sport. The ESPN projection might be the perfect motivator for her as she looks to lead her team to another national championship.