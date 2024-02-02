LSU Tigers star forward Angel Reese got a surprise from her boyfriend, Florida State Seminoles guard, Cam'Ron Fletcher. This helped distract her from a week where her team lost two consecutive games.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese showed off a bouquet of roses bought for her by her boyfriend, Fletcher with the caption:

"200 roses for the Barbie!!!?? @CAMRON"

Cam'Ron Fletcher gets surgery

Florida State Seminoles guard, Cam'Ron Fletcher suffered another season-ending injury in December when he reinjured his right knee. This came after suffering a serious injury in 2022.

He recently had surgery and his girlfriend, Angel Reese, penned an emotional message for him on her Instagram stories before the procedure.

“God please protect Cam’Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You’ve been through so much & this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I got your back, LET’S DO THIS!!”

Angel Reese and arch-rival given WNBA warning

LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark cemented themselves as the two biggest names in women's college basketball after their epic battle in the NCAA tournament championship game last season.

The expectation is that they will both be picked in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft, should they decide to declare and fans are excited to see the duo in the professional game.

Four-time WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes tempered those expectations with a dose of the truth during an appearance on "Gil's Arena" recently when she talked about the duo's adaptation to the WNBA.

"Angel will eventually be a good pro. I don’t think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will," Swoopes said. "And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game it’s good. Like, there’s talent. Like, these women can play. And because there’s very few roster spots, like, it’s a real job.

"People look at new players coming in, whether that’s out of college, players who have been overseas, and they look at that and say, ‘Oh, you trying to come take my job.’ Like, no, it’s not going to be that easy.

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she’s doing right now, immediately? Absolutely not. Not going to happen."

Even as Angel Reese contemplates a future in the WNBA, she still has to deal with the more immediate issue of trying to arrest the LSU Tiger's alarming slide in form after two consecutive losses.