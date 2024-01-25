$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese pens down heartfelt note as BF Cam'Ron Fletcher goes through "toughest battles" amid surgery 

Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher has had the support of his girlfriend, LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese, ever since he got a season-ending injury a few weeks ago during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

This is the second season-ending setback the Florida State player has had after tearing his ACL last season and missing a huge chunk of the Seminoles' games.

The $1.7 million On3 NIL-valued Angel Reese penned a heartfelt note for Fletcher on her Instagram stories, showing him dressed in a hospital gown before the surgery with the caption:

“God please protect Cam’Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You’ve been through so much & this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I got your back, LET’S DO THIS!!”

Image via Instagram

Back when Fletcher got injured, Reese also posted messages of support on her Instagram page while wearing a customized sweatshirt with pictures of the FSU guard.

“I love you my sweet boy,” Reese wrote in an Instagram story.

Fletcher showed his appreciation for his girlfriend as well.

“You make me feel like the biggest even when I’m at my lowest,” Flecther wrote in an Instagram story.

Cam'Ron Fletcher's interrupted career

Cam'Ron Fletcher has not had the best time in college basketball, with various incidents seeming to interrupt any momentum he gathers.

The first incident happened during his days as a Kentucky Wildcats player under coach John Calipari when he was suspended from the team for an outburst during the Wildcats' 75-63 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Uncharacteristically, Calipari took to X to vent his frustrations at the player and explain why he was suspending him.

“We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team," Calipari wrote. "He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order."

After the incident, Cam'Ron Fletcher entered the transfer portal at the end of that season and transferred to Florida State. After a great start to the 2022-2023 season, he tore his ACL and was ruled out for the rest of the year.

Fletcher had a great start to the 2023-2024 season until disaster struck again to interrupt his third season of college basketball when he reinjured his knee again and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

If he is to make it to the NBA, Cam'Ron Fletcher will hope that his luck changes as the years tick by with little game time for the promising guard.