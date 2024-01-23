LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese has never been afraid to experiment with a new look and has had more than a few memorable fashion moments since she hit the big time.

Reese posted her latest unique gameday get-up of denim shorts, a black Balenciaga t-shirt, a long-sleeved bodysuit and a yellow hat with the caption:

"Might run out of captions but never fits."

College basketball fans were not amused by the fit and trolled her mercilessly for it.

"Nope this not it," a fan posted in the comments.

Angel Reese and fashion go hand in hand

Angel Reese has always been fashionable on and off the court, continuing the unique left-leg sleeve look made popular by WNBA star A'ja Wilson.

Reese signed a deal with Reebok last October as the apparel giant attempted a comeback into the basketball market. That deal covered lifestyle and fashion, and Reese addressed the latter during an interview with Girls United.

“Just being able to break the standard and show that women, and especially Black women, can do these things is so important to me,” Reese said. “Being able to be at the forefront, have a voice as I do, and use my platform as much as I can, I think it helps give a lot of young girls hope that they can do these things when they’re older too.

“Partnering with Reebok, they understand my values of being a girly girl and changing the stereotype that women can be cute and girly on the court or field and also be a baller on the court. I love fashion, so being able to tap into both sides and knowing that when I go to the WNBA, I can also be a model on the side is important.”

In July last year, Angel Reese signed with The Society Management, a fashion and modeling agency that represents the likes of Willow Smith and Pamela Anderson and will handle all of her fashion-related exploits.

“I am so excited to be working with Society and immersing myself more in the world of fashion,” Reese said. “I’ve always had a love for fashion both on and off the court and I’m looking forward to creating deeper and more meaningful relationships in the space.”

“We are thrilled to represent Angel in all her future fashion endeavors and build upon her unprecedented success,” The Society Management's statement read.

Even as she gets trolled for her latest fashion choice, college basketball fans will know that Angel Reese has carved out a niche in the fashion world as one of the most stylish student-athletes currently active.