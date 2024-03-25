LSU star Angel Reese registered another double-double during the Tigers' 83-56 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the pair's NCAA Tournament second-round clash on Sunday. But it was her gesture to an opponent that has drawn reactions.

In the third quarter, the wily Reese drew a foul from Middle Tennessee center Anastasiia Boldyreva with whom she had been having a fierce battle all game. The Tigers held a six-point lead at that crucial period of the game.

Boldyreva fouled out on the play, and as Reese headed to the free-throw line, she cheekily waved at the departing center, causing outrage in some quarters. LSU, meanwhile, went on a 16-0 run, and Reese contributed 10 of those points. The $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists on 35.3% shooting.

Some college hoops fans were not enamored by Reese's behavior on X, and they piled on her for her actions.

Angel Reese already put Middle Tennessee on notice

The fire between Angel Reese and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders' front court was lit well before the game started. It was suggested that the Tigers would struggle to contain the Blue Raiders' massive frontcourt.

It consists of starter, 6-foot-6 Anastasiia Boldyreva, who fouled out when battling against Reese, and 6-5 backup Iullia Grabovskaia. The two combined have accounted for 108 blocked shots this season.

Before the game, Boldyreva praised Angel Reese but threw in a dig about her and LSU's provocative nature.

“She’s a highly athletic player, obviously,” Boldyreva said. “She's physical, really fast. ... We just know she’s all around the rim, and we’ve got to try to match it.

“It’s always difficult because they get the (home) crowd, and they get hyped. We just need to not get sucked into talking back or being chippy. We just have to stay in our game.”

Reese replied to the question of Middle Tennessee's frontcourt size defiantly during her pregame news conference, lighting the fire that led to the incident during the game.

“They have to go against Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow and Aalyah Del Rosario,” Reese said. “So, they have to work on that and figure that out first.

“Secondly, we focus on our matchups, of course, in our film room. It’s going to be a team effort. It’s not going to be just two matchups. We have great guards, too. It’s going to be a team focus. If they focus on two players, they’re in trouble.”

Angel Reese showed her experience at the top level by baiting and drawing the foul and getting the fierce Anastasiia Boldyreva kicked out of the game during a crucial period.