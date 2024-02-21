LSU forward Angel Reese was in sparkling form during the Tigers' recent 81-58 win against the Texas A&M Aggies on the road. The $1.7 million NIL-valued (as per On3) player recorded her 50th double-double as an LSU player.

Reese dropped a cryptic message on X after the game.

A college hoops fan instantly reacted to the cryptic tweet and roasted the Tigers star.

"Post that GPA, high speed," the user tweeted.

The history behind Angel Reese and the mysterious GPA

Last year in November, Angel Reese was absent from the LSU Tigers team despite not being injured, triggering speculation. One of the reasons why the forward was absent was she had subpar grades.

The narrative stemmed from an online spat between her mother, Angel Webb, and teammate Flau'Jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks. The latter accused the forward of poor grades.

"Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache," Angel Webb wrote. "How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?"

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods,” Brooks replied on Instagram.

Reese was also amid speculation about her grades last year when she was left out of the John R. Wooden Award shortlist. It is an award that lists the top 15 players in the nation.

Apart from a good GPA, other criteria for winning the award were as follows:

"Candidates must be full-time students in an accredited NCAA college or university; candidates must be a full-time student making progress toward graduation and have a cumulative 2.00 grade point average since enrolling in their school; candidates must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court ...

"Candidates should contribute to team effort; candidates must excel in both offense and defense; and candidates should be considered on their performance over the course of the entire season."

Angel's arch-rival Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes won the prestigious award. LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed the speculation around Reese missing out on the award's shortlist due to her poor grades afterward.

“Oh, absolutely, she is in good academic standing period,” Mulkey said per JustWomenSports. “It’s just there’s a criteria on some of these awards like, a lot of them will have community service stuff. Some of them will have GPAs, yeah. She’s academically fine.”