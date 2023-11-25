Why is Angel Reese not playing? Exploring potential reason behind LSU forward's absence

The absence of star Angel Reese from the LSU team has taken over the narrative of the defending champion's 2023 season. The No. 7-ranked Tigers women's basketball team is currently on a holiday tournament in the Cayman Islands, but as per AP, the 2022-23 All-America forward was not seen with the team.

With no firm explanation, the speculation has spilled over from rumors to the absurd. So, why is the LSU star not playing?

Why is Angel Reese not playing?

The speculation kicked into high gear when Angel Reese Webb, the superstar's mother, took to her Instagram stories to mock the grammar of a message she had received.

However, Kia Brooks, the mother of Reese's teammate, Flau'jae Johnson, hit back with her own Instagram story referencing Reese's allegedly low GPA as the reason behind her "issues." Fans put two and two together and surmised the low GPA posited by Brooks as the reason behind Reese's absence.

Angel Reese was then benched for the entire second half against Kent State, and then she missed LSU's next two games against Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern.

After the win against Texas Southern, coach Kim Mulkey gave a telling answer about Reese's status without directly admitting that she had been suspended.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey told the media. "That's just part of coaching. That's what coaches do. Sometimes, y'all know about them, and sometimes you don't, and sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know.

"I'm going to protect my players always, they are more important. It's like a family. If you do some discipline of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room."

So, is Angel Reese playing in LSU's clash against Niagara on Black Friday?

Is Angel Reese playing today vs. Niagara?

Joe Harrington of Flo Hoops reported that the forward was absent during the team's final training session before traveling to the Cayman Islands for a doubleheader.

ESPN confirmed that Reese did not travel with the team for the Cayman Islands Classic, which pits LSU against Niagara on Friday, Nov. 24, and Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 25.

LSU spokesman Grant Kauvar was asked about Reese's absence from the team in the Cayman Islands and said the university is deferring matters involving the star forward to coach Kim Mulkey.

The wait for the return of the star is set to drag on until at least Nov. 30 when LSU plays Virginia Tech, a rematch of the Tigers' Final Four clash against the Hokies.

Angel Reese's social media response

The LSU star has not directly commented on her absence, much like her controversial coach, Kim Mulkey, but she has dropped hints of her discontent on different social media platforms.

First, she took to X after the speculation about her GPA cropped up.

"Please don't believe everything you read," Reese wrote.

Then the star took to Instagram, where she reposted a video from earlier in the season of Colorado coach Deion Sanders giving a chilling talk about not listening to haters.

She also used the same voice-over on a TikTok video she posted of herself walking around a room.

Although she has not taken any potential beef with either coach Kim Mulkey or teammate Flau'jae Johnson public, Angel Reese has not exactly been silent about the mysterious matter plaguing what is supposed to be her magnum opus season.