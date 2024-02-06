LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese registered 14 points and 10 rebounds in a massive 106-66 blowout win against the Florida Gators on a Sunday when teammate Hailey Van Lith starred with 21 points.

After the game, the $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese according to On3, posted a comment on her X account that brought the hordes of college basketball fans to her doorstep.

"Telling the truth is not hate," she tweeted.

Angel Reese makes for an easy target for most trolls, and her tweet brought them out in droves.

"Tell the truth about your low GPA," one tweeted.

The origin of the rumors about Angel Reese and her GPA

Angel Reese missed four consecutive games in November, and it was not due to injury as her coach, Kim Mulkey revealed. Speculation built up around Reese's absence, and one narrative was that she had been suspended due to poor grades.

The speculation began due to an online exchange between her mother, Angel Webb, and teammate, Flau'Jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks.

Webb seemed to aim at Johnson on her Instagram account.

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache,” Webb wrote. “How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?”

Kia Brooks then aimed a barrage of words at Angel Reese in response to her mother's comments, which led to speculation about the forward's GPA.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods,” Brooks wrote. “Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughters actions.

“Your just as responsible you raised her that way. Nobody give a damn who you think you are since you came up off another’s brand. Just like God gave it to you he will take it right away. Always stay humble and never forget who made you and where you came from!!”

The speculation dominated the news cycle for weeks and became more intense as Kim Mulkey refused to divulge the reason for the forward's absence.

It seems as if the college basketball fandom has not forgotten the incident yet, and with the visible Angel Reese dominating social media trends, she is bound to catch a stray comment or two now and again.