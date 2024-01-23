LSU forward Angel Reese has been on fire since the turn of the year and dropped her fourth consecutive double-double during the Tigers' 99-68 blowout win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday evening.

Reese, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, had 17 points and 16 rebounds, dropped a special message for her mother, Angel Webb, on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"My favorite lady."

Last year, during an interview with Just Women's Sports, Angel Reese revealed her mother's role in getting her to play basketball.

"I used to go to my mom’s games when I was younger," Reese said. "She used to play in a little league, and I used to always go to watch her games on Sundays. That was something that was always inspiring to me. She’s always been independent and she molded that into me. I am who I am because of her."

Why were Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson's mums beefing?

Late last year, Angel Webb posted an incendiary text on her Instagram stories apparently targeted at Flau'Jae Johnson, Reese's teammate, which started the dominoes falling.

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache,” Webb wrote. “How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?”

Kia Brooks, Flau'Jae's mother, responded with a withering barrage about the outspoken Reese on her Instagram account.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods,” Brooks wrote. “Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughters actions.

“Your just as responsible you raised her that way. Nobody give a damn who you think you are since you came up off another’s brand. Just like God gave it to you he will take it right away. Always stay humble and never forget who made you and where you came from!!”

Shortly after the exchange, Angel Reese was benched for the entire second half against Kent State and was absent for LSU's next four games, prompting speculation that she had been suspended due to poor grades.

When she came back against Virginia Tech, Angel Reese explained that her absence was due to mental health issues.

“My mental health is the most important thing before anything, and I'm going to make sure I'm OK before anything because I don't want to cause anything, harm, or any cancer in the locker room," Reese said. "... I'm back and I'm happy and I'm here and I'm moving forward and I'm going to help take this team as far as I can."

Since then, Angel Reese has been in sensational form for the Tigers as Kim Mulkey's side gears up for an NCAA tournament run.