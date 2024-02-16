LSU forward Angel Reese has been rolling in NIL deals since she led the Tigers to the national championship last year and almost a year later, the endorsement deals show no signs of slowing down.

According to On3, the $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese expressed her excitement on Instagram stories, revealing her new Women's Health Magazine cover page deal with the caption:

"FRONT COVER OF WOMEN'S HEALTH??!! OKAAAY. NO TEAM WORKS HARDER THAN MINE!!!"

Angel Reese and her famous Sports Illustrated cover interview

After winning the national championship with the LSU Tigers last year, Angel Reese got several endorsements and her NIL valuation shot up from a pre-tournament high of $370,000 to $1.7 million.

Her massive social media presence nabbed her the biggest endorsement of them all, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

During the interview with Sports Illustrated, Reese spoke about various issues, including how she embraced her body and how her status had grown in women's college basketball.

"I had on thong bathing suits and I didn't think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable," Reese said. "I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.

"Having so many people come back to me and say, 'You guys have changed the game. You guys have been a part of history,' I embraced that," Reese said. "Just being able to be a part of this has just been amazing for me this year, and it's been a blessing."

For weeks after the championship game pitting Angel Reese against the Iowa Hawkeyes' record-chasing Caitlin Clark, the LSU forward was wrapped up in controversy due to the John Cena 'You can't see me' gesture she flashed at Clark.

During the Sports Illustrated interview, she revealed her feelings about the whole saga.

"Caitlin and I are cool," Angel Reese said. "It's just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash. The women's side gets penalized for it or we're considered as not being ladylike and that we're not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are; women can be competitive."

The Sports Illustrated cover introduced the world to the charismatic personality of Angel Reese.