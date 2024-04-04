After being eliminated from the 2024 Big Dance by the Iowa Hawkeyes, LSU's Angel Reese addressed the issue of her future by declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey's winning pedigree was one of the factors that convinced Reese to join the Tigers after she entered the transfer portal from the Maryland Terrapins in 2022.

After the news was announced, the controversial Mulkey penned a heartfelt statement appreciating the $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) for her services to the Tigers over the past two years.

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program," Mulkey said. "When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been.

"We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole."

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese and the WNBA

The 2024 WNBA Draft is one of the most talented classes in recent times containing standout players such as Cameron Brink from Stanford Cardinals and the brilliant Iowa Hawkeyes' guard, Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese throwing her hat into the ring has only made the lottery picks bracket of the WNBA Draft even spicier. According to ESPN, she is projected as pick No. 7 in the upcoming draft.

Expand Tweet

According to sources from The Athletic, WNBA general managers are optimistic that Reese's game will translate to the next level, although it won't be immediate.

The same sentiments that were held by former WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes a few weeks ago which made her a persona non-grata among college hoops fans.

“At our level, there will be a transition, but I think she’ll figure it out and find a way, have an impact,” one general manager said. “But there will be a transition period and how quickly it will be will depend on her, the work she puts in and her ability to continue to develop.”

Another general manager highlighted her talent and athletic prowess as aspects that will help her get up to speed faster in the WNBA, although they questioned whether she would bring her trash talk with her.

“She’s got super long arms, go-go gadget arms. I watch her rebound and she’s matched up against taller players, but a lot of times she gets it because of her ability. Her length is crazy. She’s just a competitor. I like her fight. I don’t know if she’ll be talking as much as she does in college. But I think she’ll be just fine,” another GM said.

However long it takes for Angel Reese to adapt to the WNBA, her college basketball resume has ensured that some college hoops fans will keep an eye on her in the pros.

Poll : Should Angel Reese have stayed in college basketball? Yes Not a chance 0 votes View Discussion